Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Mining giant Rio Tinto says it is sorry for the destruction of ancient Juukan Gorge sites in WA. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

Mining and Resources

WA Aboriginal sites ‘routinely destroyed’

By Michael Ramsey

August 6, 2020

2020-08-06 17:37:12

Mining giant Rio Tinto’s destruction of ancient West Australian heritage sites is just the latest example of a common practice, a Senate inquiry has been told.

Rio sparked international outrage in May when it blew up the 46,000-year-old Juukan Gorge rock shelters on Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura (PKKP) country in the Pilbara region.

The company had secured consent under WA’s Aboriginal Heritage Act but has since apologised to the traditional owners, admitting it had overlooked new information that came to light about the sites’ cultural significance.

Chief executive Jean-Sebastien Jacques will on Friday front a Senate inquiry which is examining the destruction.

In a submission to the inquiry, the Australian Archaeological Association (AAA) said WA’s heritage legislation had been “reduced to facilitating development approvals” rather than protecting sites.

“The destruction of the Juukan Gorge rockshelters is devastating to Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura people but sadly comes as no surprise to heritage professionals in WA,” the submission said.

“Many more recent Aboriginal sites than those at Juukan Gorge are routinely destroyed with inadequate or no further investigation.

“It is important to recognise here that antiquity is far from the only significance value for heritage places.”

Aboriginal people have no right of appeal under the existing Section 18 approvals process.

The AAA submission said sites were rarely investigated from an archaeological perspective early on in the development process, leaving little time for their significance to be assessed before development approvals were granted.

“Much like environmental protection legislation, recognising heritage as an asset for investment rather than a constraint to development is the foundation of improved protections for Indigenous heritage,” the industry body said.

The WA government is developing new heritage laws which the government says will afford Aboriginal people and land users the same rights of appeal.

It will also “provide an avenue for contingency arrangements” where new information about heritage sites arises, according to a WA government submission to the inquiry.

Rio has conceded the Juukan Gorge destruction should never have occurred.

Its submission outlines the steps the company took prior to the blast, including signing an agreement with the PKKP people in 2011 to proceed with mining operations and securing approval from the WA government in 2013.

But it also concedes it overlooked new information that came to light after a 2013 ethnographic survey and three excavations of the shelters the following year.

Some 7000 artefacts were discovered including grinding stones, a bone sharpened into a tool and 4000-year-old braided hair.

Latest sport

rugby league

V'landys rebukes Bennett for bubble breach

Peter V'landys claims Wayne Bennett and Paul Vaughan should know better than to put the NRL season at risk, with both facing two weeks in quarantine.

soccer

A-L could keep crowds despite virus case

Two A-League games could yet be played in front of crowds despite a positive COVID-19 case attending Sunday's game between Newcastle Jets and Western United.

cricket

Selectors mull bubble plans for summer

Australian cricket selectors will need to adjust to biosecurity measures this summer with an extended Test squad likely to stay together throughout the series.

rugby league

Vaughan sorry for NRL bubble breach

St George Illawarra forward Paul Vaughan admits it was selfish and reckless to break the NRL's bubble and dine out, placing him in two weeks' quarantine.

Australian rules football

Demons coach calls for Gawn protection

Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin says his captain Max Gawn should get more protection from umpires, saying the star ruck is a target for AFL opponents every game.

news

health

Victorians urged not to panic buy meat

Victoria has recorded 471 new coronavirus cases and eight more deaths, as tough new restrictions are introduced to slow the spread of coronavirus.

sport

rugby league

V'landys rebukes Bennett for bubble breach

Peter V'landys claims Wayne Bennett and Paul Vaughan should know better than to put the NRL season at risk, with both facing two weeks in quarantine.

world

disaster and accident

Lebanese mourn blast victims, seek missing

Lebanese rescue workers continue to search for survivors in the mangled wreckage of buildings after a massive explosion in Beirut killed at least 137 people.