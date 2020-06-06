Rio Tinto blames blast on misunderstanding

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
A Rio Tinto email says there was no record of the PKKP asking the company to stop mining there. Image by Alan Porritt/AAP PHOTOS

Mining and Resources

Rio Tinto blames blast on misunderstanding

By AAP

June 6, 2020

2020-06-06 17:42:06

Rio Tinto claims a misunderstanding is to blame for the destruction of ancient indigenous caves dating back 46,000 years in Western Australia’s north.

Explosives detonated in an area of the Juukan Gorge last month destroyed two deep-time rock shelters, causing great distress to the Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura people.

Rio Tinto iron ore chief executive Chris Salisbury says the company is sorry and wants to repair its relationship with traditional owners, but refuses to say whether reparations are being considered.

“Regrettably, we thought we had a shared understanding with the PKKP people about this site,” told ABC radio on Friday.

“Something’s gone terribly wrong here and we’ve committed to a comprehensive review of all of our heritage processes and moreover, committed to advocating for legislative change.”

PKKP Aboriginal Corporation director Burchell Hayes said information provided by Rio Tinto to traditional owners was sometimes “at a level that is difficult for our elders to understand”.

Rio Tinto claimed in an email to staff that there was no record of the PKKP asking the company to stop mining in the area until mid-May when the blasting was already loaded.

“We delayed the activity of the blast to see what we could do to stop it, but after a safety assessment of the situation, we had to go ahead,” the email read.

But Mr Hayes rubbished any assertion that Rio Tinto was unaware of concerns.

“That isn’t true because for years, we have made mention how significant those sites were.”

The mining giant was granted approval for work in 2013, but subsequent archaeological excavation salvaged 7000 artefacts, including grinding stones, a bone sharpened into a tool and 4000-year-old braided hair.

In a 2015 documentary, funded by Rio Tinto, traditional owner Harold Ashburton said he had taken his sons to the area.

“I showed them Brockman, where my grandfather was born,” he said.

“They turned and said, ‘It’s f***ed because of mining. What (have) they done to the country?'”

Mr Hayes said PKKP lawyers contacted the federal government shortly before the blast but made little headway.

“It is (disappointing) because now it’s far too late, it’s already happened,” Mr Hayes said.

“I don’t know whether or not there’s any authority federally that could have prevented the destruction.”

Greens leader Adam Bandt said Mr Salisbury should resign or be sacked.

“Rio can’t just wash its hands and move on. They can’t walk away from this. Responsibility rests at the top.”

Mr Hayes said he did not have the strength to tell one senior elder about the loss.

“That’s her father’s country. We named that gorge after her father, my grandfather.”

Premier Mark McGowan said the state government was working on legislation to ensure similar “traumatic” destruction never happened again.

Latest sport

golf

Scott, Woods miss star-studded PGA return

The PGA Tour will continue at Fort Worth next week after the coronavirus shutdown, but Tiger Woods will not be there.

rugby league

Munster stars as Melbourne trump Souths

Cameron Munster has starred as Melbourne rebounded from their loss to Canberra to chalk up a 22-8 victory over Souths in their NRL clash at AAMI Park.

rugby league

Suspended fine for Lamb's Bulldogs breach

Canterbury have been issued with a $25,000 suspended fine while legend Terry Lamb has tested negative for coronavirus following their protocol breach.

rugby union

Wallabies coach Rennie volunteers pay cut

New Wallabies coach Dave Rennie has voluntarily agreed to a 30 per cent wage cut before starting his job as the code wrestles with the COVID-19 crisis.

rugby league

NRL set to open corporate boxes in NSW

NRL clubs in NSW will be able to host sponsors in corporate boxes from next week after securing clearance from the state government.

news

politics

Court saves Sydney rally for black lives

Many thousands have rallied in Sydney CBD to stop Aboriginal deaths in custody after an appeal court's last-minute decision to authorise the public gathering

sport

golf

Scott, Woods miss star-studded PGA return

The PGA Tour will continue at Fort Worth next week after the coronavirus shutdown, but Tiger Woods will not be there.

world

politics

Trade minister rejects China racism claim

The Chinese government has warned of "an alarming increase recently in acts of racial discrimination and violence against Chinese and Asians in Australia".