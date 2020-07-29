Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
The pandemic has overshadowed higher iron ore prices, weighing on Rio's first half profit. Image by Alan Porritt/AAP PHOTOS

iron and steel

Rio Tinto first-half profit drops 4 pct

By AAP

July 29, 2020

2020-07-29 18:17:54

Rio Tinto has reported better-than-expected first-half profit, boosted by firm prices for iron ore and higher output as Chinese demand for the steel-making ingredient recovered from a coronavirus hit.

Iron ore prices have remained resilient this year on the back of China’s infrastructure development push and concerns over a supply shortfall from Brazil, helping miners like Rio weather through disruptions in mining other commodities.

Underlying earnings from iron ore, which typically accounts for about 80 per cent of Rio’s earnings, gained 1 per cent to $US4.56 billion ($A6.35 billion) in the half-year, and shipments rose three per cent.

Total underlying earnings for the six months ended June 30 fell to $US4.75 billion from $US4.93 billion a year earlier, but handily beat a consensus of $US4.36 billion from 16 analysts compiled by Vuma.

Rio said it took a $US1 billion impairment charge for the period, largely related to four of its aluminium smelters and its Diavik diamond mine in Canada.

The world’s largest iron ore miner declared an interim dividend of $US1.55 per share, up from $US1.51 a year ago.

But given the strength of the Australian dollar against the greenback, the dividend will be lower for most Australian shareholders.

Rio Tinto Limited will pay Australian shareholders $A2.1647 per share, down from $2.1908 a year ago.

, from $2.1646 last year, and stuck to its 2020 production forecast for all its commodities. 

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Cats' Hawkins succeeds at AFL tribunal

Veteran Geelong forward Tom Hawkins is free to play in the Cats' AFL blockbuster against West Coast after successfully challenging his one-game ban.

Australian rules football

Demons-Roos AFL clash moved to Adelaide

Melbourne and North Melbourne had been set to play their round-11 AFL clash in Hobart but will face off at Adelaide Oval due to Tasmanian COVID-19 restrictions.

basketball

NBL players test positive for COVID-19

Melbourne United's NBL training has been suspended indefinitely with players Mitch McCarron and Jo Lual-Acui testing positive for COVID-19.

Australian rules football

Giant out of hospital, targets AFL return

Sam Taylor hopes to return this AFL season but walking feels like a big win for the GWS defender after the worst experience of his life - a bacterial infection.

rugby league

V'landys sure border change won't stop NRL

ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys says nothing has changed for the NRL playing in Queensland despite the border changes for Sydney residents.

news

politics (general)

Aged care crisis sparks federal response

Australia's coronavirus toll has risen to 176 after nine more people died in Victoria, with NSW authorities fearing outbreaks in Sydney's eastern suburbs.

sport

Australian rules football

Cats' Hawkins succeeds at AFL tribunal

Veteran Geelong forward Tom Hawkins is free to play in the Cats' AFL blockbuster against West Coast after successfully challenging his one-game ban.

world

virus diseases

WHO says coronavirus 'likes all weather'

The WHO has suggested the six-month length of the coronavirus pandemic so far shows that the season does not affect the transmission of the virus.