Risk of virus pandemic upon us: Morrison

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The federal government has extended a travel ban by another week due to the coronavirus. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Risk of virus pandemic upon us: Morrison

By Katina Curtis, AAP Senior Political Writer

February 27, 2020

2020-02-27 17:31:07

Scott Morrison has urged Australians to stay calm despite initiating the government’s coronavirus emergency response plan as it anticipates a global pandemic.

The World Health Organisation has not yet formally declared a global pandemic but the prime minister said Australia was effectively operating on the basis there is one.

“We believe that the risk of a global pandemic is very much upon us and as a result, as a government, we need to take the steps necessary to prepare for such a pandemic,” Mr Morrison said on Thursday.

The government was acting from an abundance of caution and at the moment the virus was being managed in Australia.

“You can still go to the football, you can still go to the cricket, you can still go and play with your friends down the street, you can go off to the concert and you can go out for a Chinese meal,” Mr Morrison said.

Health Minister Greg Hunt warned parliament the “arc of the virus” continues to expand with confirmed first cases reported in Algeria, Brazil, Greece and Pakistan.

“Against that background, the very clear message for Australians is that we are not immune but we are well prepared,” he said.

There are over 81,300 people diagnosed with COVID-19 worldwide and 2770 recorded deaths.

However, Mr Hunt said there remains only 15 diagnosed cases within the Australian general public – all now cleared – and eight Diamond Princess cruise ship passengers being treated in their home states.

Under the emergency response plan, health ministers around the country are making sure their hospital and medical systems are prepared to deal with an influx of cases, the Border Force commissioner is examining what extra measures should be set up at airports and ports of entry, and education ministers are putting arrangements in place for school students.

Aged care homes are being encouraged to plan in advance for how to cope, the public will be urged to practice good hygiene and hand-washing, and border security screening measures will increase for travellers coming to Australia.

Mr Hunt is working closely with his state counterparts to make sure there are stockpiles of medicines and protective equipment for hospitals and border agents and that supply chains are protected.

“One of the things we’re most focused on is to make sure we have the personnel capacity if there is a surge within our hospitals and medical system,” he told reporters.

The government also extended the ban on travellers entering Australia from China for another week.

While there was speculation the ban might be eased for university students, Mr Morrison said there would be no carve-outs.

Last week the government lifted the ban on Year 11 and 12 students coming from China under strict rules.

The government is also taking advice from Treasury on possible measures to boost the economy, but Mr Morrison said anything it does would be “targeted, modest and scalable”.

Panic over the spread of the virus has taken an ugly turn at Melbourne’s Royal Children’s Hospital where staff and patients have been discriminated against.

Parents have refused to let doctors and nurses of Asian appearance treat their children or are sitting away from other patients because of fears surrounding coronavirus.

Victorian Health Minister Jenny Mikakos said any suggestion the spread of the virus had anything to do with ethnicity was wrong and showed complete disrespect for hardworking healthcare workers.

Latest news

politics

Risk of virus pandemic upon us: Morrison

The Morrison government has enacted an emergency response plan and is acting on the basis the coronavirus crisis has become a global pandemic.

politics

Virus travel ban extended for another week

The Morrison government has extended its travel ban on Chinese visitors for another week aimed at containing the spread of the coronavirus in Australia.

politics

Sports body warned minister of grants risk

The body that paid grants at the heart of the sports rorts scandal says it alerted the then-sport minister to risks linked to deviating from its advice.

disease

Doctors feel effect of virus paranoia

An Asian doctor at Melbourne's Royal Children's Hospital was told by family to stay away from a child she was treating amid fear of the coronavirus outbreak.

politics

Sports body warned minister of grants risk

The organisation that paid grants at the heart of the sports rorts scandal says it was not unusual that a minister had the final say on which projects won.

news

politics

Virus travel ban extended for another week

The Morrison government has extended its travel ban on Chinese visitors for another week aimed at containing the spread of the coronavirus in Australia.

sport

cricket

Aussies thrash Bangladesh in T20 World Cup

Australia has hammered Bangladesh by 86 runs in their T20 World Cup clash in Canberra, to enhance their semi-final hopes alive.

world

media

Lawyers apply for Assange to leave dock

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's lawyers will apply for him to sit in open court with them, after he complained he was not part of his extradition hearing.