Risk of virus pandemic upon us: Morrison

Scott Morrison has urged Australians to stay calm despite initiating the government’s coronavirus emergency response plan as it anticipates a global pandemic.

The World Health Organisation has not yet formally declared a global pandemic but the prime minister said Australia was effectively operating on the basis there is one.

“We believe that the risk of a global pandemic is very much upon us and as a result, as a government, we need to take the steps necessary to prepare for such a pandemic,” Mr Morrison said on Thursday.

The government was acting from an abundance of caution and at the moment the virus was being managed in Australia.

“You can still go to the football, you can still go to the cricket, you can still go and play with your friends down the street, you can go off to the concert and you can go out for a Chinese meal,” Mr Morrison said.

Health Minister Greg Hunt warned parliament the “arc of the virus” continues to expand with confirmed first cases reported in Algeria, Brazil, Greece and Pakistan.

“Against that background, the very clear message for Australians is that we are not immune but we are well prepared,” he said.

There are over 81,300 people diagnosed with COVID-19 worldwide and 2770 recorded deaths.

However, Mr Hunt said there remains only 15 diagnosed cases within the Australian general public – all now cleared – and eight Diamond Princess cruise ship passengers being treated in their home states.

Under the emergency response plan, health ministers around the country are making sure their hospital and medical systems are prepared to deal with an influx of cases, the Border Force commissioner is examining what extra measures should be set up at airports and ports of entry, and education ministers are putting arrangements in place for school students.

Aged care homes are being encouraged to plan in advance for how to cope, the public will be urged to practice good hygiene and hand-washing, and border security screening measures will increase for travellers coming to Australia.

Mr Hunt is working closely with his state counterparts to make sure there are stockpiles of medicines and protective equipment for hospitals and border agents and that supply chains are protected.

“One of the things we’re most focused on is to make sure we have the personnel capacity if there is a surge within our hospitals and medical system,” he told reporters.

The government also extended the ban on travellers entering Australia from China for another week.

While there was speculation the ban might be eased for university students, Mr Morrison said there would be no carve-outs.

Last week the government lifted the ban on Year 11 and 12 students coming from China under strict rules.

The government is also taking advice from Treasury on possible measures to boost the economy, but Mr Morrison said anything it does would be “targeted, modest and scalable”.

Panic over the spread of the virus has taken an ugly turn at Melbourne’s Royal Children’s Hospital where staff and patients have been discriminated against.

Parents have refused to let doctors and nurses of Asian appearance treat their children or are sitting away from other patients because of fears surrounding coronavirus.

Victorian Health Minister Jenny Mikakos said any suggestion the spread of the virus had anything to do with ethnicity was wrong and showed complete disrespect for hardworking healthcare workers.