Australians have been warned the COVID-19 pandemic is not over, despite restrictions being lifted. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS

virus diseases

New virus cases likely as curbs ease

By Colin Brinsden

May 17, 2020

2020-05-17 11:13:01

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has warned as COVID-19 restrictions are eased it is likely there will be a number of new infections.

“But at least we have a path forward and now every state can move with confidence,” she told Sky News on Sunday in reference to the three-stage plan to free-up the economy agreed by the national cabinet.

“Given we have the overall framework, we can all move at our own pace in how we open up our economies.”

Australians across the nation have been enjoying some new found freedoms over the weekend after weeks of isolation and rigid social distancing.

Victoria, which has been more cautious than other states in handling the crisis, has also set out its staged plan to allow people to eat and drink inside restaurants, cafes and pubs again from the start of June.

Venues that have been open in recent weeks have only been able to serve takeaway.

“Getting these venues back up and running is very important,” Premier Daniel Andrews told reporters in Melbourne.

“But it has got to be done safely. It has got to be done in a safe and appropriate way, in a cautious way.”

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Michael Kidd on Saturday said people cannot afford to be complacent, saying the “pandemic is not over.”

Australia has now tested over one million people for COVID-19.

The number of cases in Australia is now around 7050, but the death toll from the pandemic remains at 98.

Victoria recorded another seven COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, two linked to existing outbreaks, three found in hotel quarantine while another two are still being investigated.

Ms Berejiklian said NSW recorded eight new cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm on Saturday, following the three cases recorded in the preceding 24 hours.

In Queensland, residents of the North Rockhampton Nursing Centre aged care facility have been evacuated in a bid to stop a possible outbreak of coronavirus after a nurse tested positive on Thursday.

Thirty-five of the facility’s less frail residents were moved to nearby hospitals on Saturday, to generate more space for occupants to isolate.

