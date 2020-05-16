Discover Australian Associated Press

Australians have been warned the COVID-19 pandemic is not over, despite restrictions being lifted. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS

health

Risk remains as COVID-19 restrictions ease

By AAP

May 16, 2020

2020-05-16 19:10:02

Health authorities are warning Australians to approach their new-found freedoms with care, for fear of sparking a second wave of COVID-19.

States and territories have begun lifting restrictions on outdoor and indoor gatherings and business operations, following weeks of measures to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Michael Kidd on Saturday said people cannot afford to be complacent.

“The pandemic is not over. The risk to vulnerable people remains significant,” he told reporters in Canberra.

Australian Medical Association president Tony Bartone said there was still a risk the virus could flare up as hot spots or small outbreaks. 

The number of cases in Australia stood at 7036 on Saturday after 20 new cases were reported over 24 hours.

The death toll from the pandemic remained at 98.

The new cases included 11 in Victoria – which now stands at 98 – with two of those connected to the west Melbourne abattoir cluster.

Elsewhere, a McDonald’s restaurant in the north Melbourne suburb of Fawkner has recorded an additional case, with the outlet’s cluster growing to 11.

There was only one new case in Queensland, with 193 people testing negative for the virus at the North Rockhampton Nursing Centre after a nurse was diagnosed with the disease on Friday.

In NSW there were three new cases, while Tasmania recorded its first case in a week, a 70-year old man who was on the ill-fated Ruby Princess cruise ship.

