Roar still pursuing A-League hub in Qld

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The Brisbane Roar still hold out hope for an A-League hub being set up in Queensland. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS

soccer

Roar still pursuing A-League hub in Qld

By Ed Jackson

June 4, 2020

2020-06-04 14:29:20

An A-League hub in Queensland to complete the 2019-20 season is very much still on the agenda, as Brisbane Roar officials seek government backing for the plan.

The FFA is aiming to wrap up the remaining 32 games of the A-League season in an isolation hub over just 36 days from late July to late August.

Exact dates for the competition’s resumption are yet to be released with organisers in talks with broadcaster Fox Sports about the final schedule.

While FFA chief executive James Johnson has made it clear he intends for the A-League’s hub to be in NSW, Brisbane Roar officials are pushing ahead with their proposal for the hub to be in Queensland’s south-east.

Roar vice-chairman Chris Fong believes financial assistance from the Queensland government will be crucial to the success of their proposal.

“FFA has sent us a comprehensive health protocol,” Fong told AAP.

“The Queensland authorities are reviewing this 55-page document, and then they can decide if they can assist and to what level.

“We believe that if Queensland hosts the football hub, it will provide badly needed economic support to local businesses while promoting Queensland tourism.”

The chances of the Roar’s proposal succeeding appear slim however, with Johnson reiterating the FFA’s focus was on NSW hosting the hub.

“There’s more certainty with border movement and with more venues available here. We don’t have a lot of time,” Johnson told SEN radio on Wednesday.

Johnson added the release of exact dates for the league’s resumption and when clubs can return to training would be released soon but depended on the outcome of the talks with Fox.

Fong said the Roar’s football department was well prepared for the league’s return.

“As far as BRFC is concerned, we have a locked-in start date for training and competition,” he said.

“We are getting on with playing football.”

Latest sport

soccer

Roar still pursuing A-League hub in Qld

Brisbane Roar officials are pushing ahead with plans to have the A-League season finish in a hub in Queensland despite FFA's intention for the hub to be in NSW.

Australian rules football

Richmond consider Pickett for ruck duties

In just his third AFL game, Richmond's grand final hero Marlion Pickett will face a sizeable height disadvantage if he contests ruck duels against Collingwood.

rugby league

Flanagan must complete penalty: V'Landys

St George Illawarra players insist they are having the honest conversations needed to turn around their ailing NRL season.

rugby league

Raiders to rally around injured Bateman

Canberra's NRL premiership hopes have taken a hit with star forward John Bateman ruled out indefinitely after being forced to have a second shoulder operation.

Australian rules football

Cox, Phillips into footy's Hall of Fame

West Coast ruck great Dean Cox and Port Adelaide legend Greg Phillips have been inducted into the Australian Football Hall of Fame.

news

epidemic and plague

Conflict concerns over virus job panel

The head of the COVID-19 coordination commission Nev Power can't guarantee that members on the body won't personally gain from an expansion of the gas industry.

sport

Australian rules football

Richmond consider Pickett for ruck duties

In just his third AFL game, Richmond's grand final hero Marlion Pickett will face a sizeable height disadvantage if he contests ruck duels against Collingwood.

world

demonstration

New charges against Minneapolis officers

Civil unrest in the US has given way to mostly peaceful protests as four Minneapolis police officers faced new criminal charges over the death of George Floyd.