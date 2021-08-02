Roberts-Smith trial to resume in November

Victoria Cross recipient Ben Roberts-Smith’s high-profile defamation trial against three newspapers won’t resume for three months in locked-down Sydney due to COVID-19.

Justice Anthony Besanko ordered the case to proceed from November 1 allowing for stay-at-home orders until the end of August and for the reasonable chance they may be extended.

“Even after the stay-at-home orders cease to operate, it is necessary to build in a period before interstate borders are opened,” he said in the Federal Court on Monday.

The media organisations propose to call up to 24 witnesses with 19 located interstate, while Mr Roberts-Smith’s defence has indicated it could call 19 witnesses to “reply to the defence of justification,” he said.

The trial was adjourned in June for four weeks due to difficulties with witnesses attending Sydney during lockdown but resumed temporarily last week to hear evidence from three Afghan men.

Their evidence centres around a controversial SAS mission during which local man Ali Jan was allegedly handcuffed and kicked off a cliff in the village of Darwan, Uruzgan province in September 2012.

Mohammed Hanifa previously testified via audio-visual link from Kabul that he saw a “big soldier” kick Mr Jan into a river bed and then watched two others drag him across the ground to a berry tree.

He denied Mr Jan had connections to the Taliban describing him as a poor man who owned some cattle, sold wood and wanted to protect his family and property

Mr Roberts-Smith says Mr Jan was a Taliban spotter shot in a cornfield, while his barrister Bruce McClintock SC submitted Mr Hanifa’s evidence was influenced by compensation.

On Monday Arthur Moses SC sought to tender WhatsApp phone messages from December 2020 that he says shows this witness had spoken to Afghanistan’s Human Rights Commission.

“The HRC director tells Hanifa that some compensation will be provided to the affected families by Australians through the HRC,” Mr Moses said.

“He is told there are two groups against each other, one group is facing justice.”

Mr Moses argued the encrypted phone messages rebut Mr Hanifa’s testimony that he did not speak to anyone from the Afghan Human Rights Commission, and shows inconsistent statements and credibility issues.

The respondents’ barrister, Nicholas Owens SC, opposed this evidence on the grounds of “hearsay,” given the messages were not sent by Mr Hanifa, but were between Nine’s legal team and their agent, or “fixer,” in Afghanistan.

The judge will make a ruling on the admissibility of these messages at a later date.

The 42-year-old is suing The Age, The Sydney Morning Herald and The Canberra Times over articles from 2018 that he says depict him as a criminal who broke the moral and legal rules of military engagement during his deployments in Afghanistan with the SAS.

The former special operator denies all accusations against him while the newspapers are defending them at the trial on the basis of truth.

Mr Roberts-Smith’s legal team had earlier asked the court to order Australian witnesses served with a subpoena before September 24 to officially apply if they wished to be excused due to hardship.

But Justice Besanko said he would not make a ruling in such unpredictable circumstances and set down a case management hearing in October to deal with any issues that arise.

The judge also dismissed an application to fix February 2022 dates for both parties to make closing submissions, saying it was “too early”.

“The trial has not reached the point where sound and sensible decisions can be made about those matters.”

In addition to the Afghan witnesses, the trial has so far heard evidence from Mr Roberts-Smith and former Liberal politician Brendan Nelson.

It is yet to hear testimonial evidence from 21 current and former SAS members including federal MP Andrew Hastie, and the war hero’s ex-wife Emma Roberts.

