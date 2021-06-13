FIND OUT WHY AAP NEEDS YOU
Ben Roberts-Smith is set to testify for the third day at his defamation trial against media outlets. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS

crime, law and justice

Roberts-Smith’s third day in witness box

By Sam McKeith

June 14, 2021

2021-06-14 08:38:14

Ben Roberts-Smith is due to take the witness stand for a third day at his high-profile defamation lawsuit against media outlets over claims that he committed war crimes in Afghanistan.

Mr Roberts-Smith, 42, has brought the Federal Court action against the publishers of the Sydney Morning Herald, The Age and The Canberra Times over the articles from 2018.

The former SAS operator argues the articles depict him as a criminal who broke the moral and legal rules of military engagement.

He is also suing the respondents over claims he assaulted a woman in a Canberra hotel room.

Mr Roberts-Smith is expected on Tuesday to resume his evidence in chief at the Sydney trial after previously testifying that he never killed prisoners during his deployments to Afghanistan.

In his evidence he has denied claims that he kicked an Afghan prisoner off a cliff, killed an Afghan prisoner with a prosthetic leg, or murdered an adolescent Afghan.

He has also rejected claims of bullying and has testified that he never drank from the prosthetic leg of a killed insurgent at an SAS pub in Afghanistan called the “Fat Ladies Arms”.

Mr Roberts-Smith’s lawyers have argued that their client was the victim of a lying campaign by failed soldiers and “bitter people” jealous of the applicant’s military success and Victoria Cross.

The trial has heard that he was “devastated” by the outlets’ claims and lost hundreds of thousands of dollars in income after his reputation was damaged by them.

He denies all the claims against him, while the publishers have put forward a truth defence.

The trial is set to hear testimonial evidence from 21 current and former SAS members and several Afghan villagers.

Latest news

virus diseases

Doctors keen to reduce vaccine hesitancy

Australian Medical Association vice president Chris Moy believes doctors will be crucial in allaying vaccine hesitancy as the rollout continues to ramp up.

politics

Biloela family sent to community detention

Immigration Minister Alex Hawke will allow a Tamil family that has been detained on Christmas Island to stay in Perth on a community detention placement.

motor racing

Mostert signs new Supercars deal with WAU

Chaz Mostert has signed a new multi-year deal with Walkinshaw Andretti United, ending speculation he'd leave the Supercars team.

Australian rules football

McKay re-signs with Carlton until 2023

Carlton have received a timely boost to their AFL season with gun forward and Coleman Medal leader Harry McKay signing a two-year contract extension.

politics

Australia and UK set to confirm trade deal

Scott Morrison and Boris Johnson have met to finalise details on an in-principle free trade agreement between Australia and the United Kingdom.