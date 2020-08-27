Robinson calls for support for NRL coaches

Trent Robinson has labelled the off-field criticism of Anthony Seibold disgraceful while calling on NRL clubs to take more accountability when a coaching appointment goes wrong.

One of the most senior figures in the game, the three-time premiership winner has spoken out in defence of axed coaches, saying there is not enough development for the job within clubs.

It echoes the comments of NRL coaches association chairman Mal Meninga, who told AAP on Wednesday he was concerned clubs are making these decisions in a harsh financial climate.

Seibold’s exit from Brisbane marks the fifth coach to go in 2020, making it the worst season for clipboard holders in the game’s history.

A day before the Sydney Roosters are due to face the Broncos at the SCG, Robinson said he would like to see more responsibility taken by clubs when things start to turn sour.

Apart from playing the game, he says there is not enough education that goes into coaching at the elite level while the needs of the job have expanded in the past decade.

“All they do is hire a coach and if they don’t do well, they get rid of them quite quickly, so the development within the club of coaches needs to improve,” he said.

“We understand the role, we understand it’s a results driven role, but the coaching role has evolved, so let’s do a bit more.

“I’d be interested in the clubs that have sacked their coaches about when they felt like it turned, what did they implement there to support and improve the process for the coach and the staff around that?

“I’d be interested in what their methods were.”

Robinson believes one of the biggest ways the job has changed has been the scrutiny that goes beyond on field results.

As the Broncos descended down the NRL ladder Seibold was subjected to an online smear campaign and vile rumours about his personal life and family.

That, Robinson says, is going too far, and there needs to be more support in place through the coaches association for those coming into and out of a job.

“The scrutiny off field was disgraceful, the scrutiny on field was normal,” he said.

“We all love (rugby league) and it supports what we all do and why we’re all on this interview right now, but we care more about the drama around it.

“That’s the spot that we’re in in 2020.

“So therefore the scrutiny around it was disgraceful on Anthony.

“We’ve been playing this sport for 110-odd years and we are results driven, so to understand that is key. But the stuff around that and the private life was unacceptable.”