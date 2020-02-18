Robotics centre puts Perth in space race

World-class technology will be adapted for remote operations on the moon and Mars at a national space robotics centre based in Perth.

Australian Remote Operations for Space and Earth (AROSE) is a key figure in the Australian-NASA partnership, developing technologies to assist in the international space race.

The new centre will create an estimated 1500 jobs and boost the economy by $196 million within the next five years.

Science, Innovation and ICT Minister Dave Kelly believes the partnership will help establish WA on the international space stage.

“Our investment to make Western Australia the home of AROSE is set to turn us into a global centre for remote operations in space,” he said.

“What AROSE will do, is take the world-class technology already utilised in Western Australia and adapt it for remote operations on the Moon, Mars and beyond.”

AROSE is an industry-led, non-profit consortium to enable WA businesses and universities to bid for space projects including NASA’s Lunar Gateway project for a space station orbiting the moon.

The state government has invested $1.5 million into AROSE, assisted by research from Curtin University and the University of Western Australia.