The Rolling Stones will be in a global broadcast aimed at supporting the fight against the pandemic. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Rolling Stones in global virus special

By AAP

April 19, 2020

2020-04-19 09:34:43

The Rolling Stones have announced they will participate in One World: Together at Home, a global broadcast aimed at supporting medical workers and the World Health Organization’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The legendary rock band is the latest musical act to join this star-studded initiative, which is being coordinated by Lady Gaga and also will feature performances by recording artists such as Paul McCartney, Elton John, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Maluma, J Balvin, Jennifer Lopez, Alanis Morissette and Andrea Bocelli.

“We are honoured to be invited to be part of the ‘One World: Together at Home’ broadcast – from our homes in isolation,” the iconic British rockers said in a statement.

All of the artists will participate from their homes in the event, which will encourage wealthy individuals and corporations to contribute to the WHO’s Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

Last week, Lady Gaga said at a WHO media briefing that she had helped raise $35 million (more than 32 million euros) for that fund through outreach efforts aimed at philanthropists and business leaders.

The American recording artist said the idea is to complete the fundraising before the event is livestreamed on a range of social media platforms, including Facebook, YouTube and Twitter, and broadcast on numerous television networks worldwide.

“When we do air live on April 18th,” she added, “put your wallet away, put anything away that you need to, and sit back and enjoy the show that you all very much deserve.”

The event will be divided into two parts, with a digital stream running from 1800 GMT Saturday to 0000 GMT Sunday (3am to 9am Sunday AEST) and featuring artists such as Juanes, John Legend, Luis Fonsi and Sheryl Crow and appearances by other celebrities such as Samuel L. Jackson and Sarah Jessica Parker.

That will be followed by a two-hour linear broadcast that will air at different times depending on the region and include performances by Alicia Keys, Bocelli, McCartney, Swift, the Rolling Stones and Chris Martin of Coldplay, among many other artists.

Global health experts, front-line medical workers and world leaders also will participate in the event and urge people to heed lockdown restrictions.

Global Citizen, which has organised the event along with the WHO, said in a statement Thursday on its website that the event is not a fundraiser.

“All we want from you is to support the global fight against coronavirus through taking action to support the Together at Home campaign,” including taking a pledge stating that “As a global citizen, I’m staying home!” according to that international advocacy organisation.

