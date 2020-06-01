Romania PM breaches own virus rules, fined

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Romanian Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has admitted breaching rules by not wearing a face mask. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Romania PM breaches own virus rules, fined

By AAP

June 1, 2020

2020-06-01 06:34:48

Romanian Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has paid a 3000 lei fine ($A1035) for breaking his own coronavirus restrictions by not wearing a face mask and smoking indoors, state news agency Agerpres says.

A picture which went viral on social media shows Orban in his office, sitting around a table with several other cabinet members, smoking a cigarette while none of them wore masks.

Their masks were thrown on the table.

In a statement, Orban acknowledged breaching the rules, saying some cabinet members gathered at his office after a long working day on May 25, his 57th birthday.

“The prime minister knows rules must be obeyed by all citizens, regardless of their position. If the law is broken then sanctions must be enforced,” the agency quoted the statement as saying.

After 60 days of strict lockdown during a state of emergency which expired on May 15, Orban’s government ordered a 30-day state of alert, when wearing masks became mandatory on public transport and in closed public spaces. Smoking indoors has been banned in Romania since 2016.

Restaurants with outdoor seating are due to reopen under strict restrictions on Monday.

Romania reported 19,133 cases of the new coronavirus on Saturday, 151 cases more on the day, and 1253 deaths.

Latest sport

rugby league

Tom Trbojevic the man in big Manly win

Tom Trbojevic had a hand in five tries - including a double of his own - as Manly flogged Canterbury 32-6 on the Central Coast.

rugby league

Roosters revel as new NRL rules suit them

NRL premiers Sydney Roosters were among the teams best-suited to adapt to rule changes in round three, with a fit and mobile pack proving a valuable asset.

Australian rules football

North's Daw suffers AFL comeback setback

North Melbourne defender Majak Daw's fairytale AFL comeback has been indefinitely put on hold with the 29-year-old tearing a pectoral muscle.

rugby league

Kyle Flanagan shattered by Xerri drug test

Sydney Roosters half Kyle Flanagan has revealed he was left shattered and shocked by news close friend Bronson Xerri had tested positive to banned substances.

rugby league

Tedesco helps get Roosters off the mark

A quicker game helped James Tedesco show off his best as the Sydney Roosters got their first win of the year with a 28-12 victory over South Sydney.

news

virus diseases

Fed govt considering housing reno package

Householders could get cash grants for home renovations under a housing stimulus package being considered by the Morrison government.

sport

rugby league

Tom Trbojevic the man in big Manly win

Tom Trbojevic had a hand in five tries - including a double of his own - as Manly flogged Canterbury 32-6 on the Central Coast.

world

virus diseases

Global coronavirus cases exceed 6 million

Coronavirus infections have risen in some countries while restrictions are eased and confirmed global cases exceeded 6.07 million.