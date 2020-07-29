Discover Australian Associated Press

North Melbourne's Majak Daw will be selected for his first AFL game in more than two years. Image by Michael Dodge/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

Roos’ Daw picked for AFL comeback game

By Oliver Caffrey

July 29, 2020

2020-07-29 14:51:00

North Melbourne’s Majak Daw will make one of the more-unlikely comebacks in AFL history when he plays his first game in almost two years.

The Kangaroos have confirmed the defender will be picked for Saturday’s clash with Adelaide at Metricon Stadium.

Daw has had to overcome serious setbacks since his last AFL appearance in round 23, 2018, most notably hip and pelvic injuries suffered in a fall from the Bolte Bridge in December of that year.

After North Melbourne captain Jack Ziebell announced Daw’s inclusion at training on Wednesday, Roos teammates mobbed the 29-year-old to celebrate.

“One of our own has been through a pretty substantial period in his life,” Ziebell said.

“We’ve all been part of the journey and it’s been 706 days since he’s played AFL football.

“This feat that’s he’s going to achieve this weekend is going to be one of the great stories in AFL footy.”

Daw was on track to play in round one against St Kilda, but was ruled out with a minor cold as a precaution when COVID-19 started.

There were fears Daw’s season might be over when he tore a pectoral muscle in May in a gym accident.

But he was lucky to avoid surgery, impressing since at training and during scratch matches in Queensland.

Selected by North in the 2010 rookie draft, Daw has played 50 AFL games and kicked 40 goals.

In 2018, he was used as a permanent defender and enjoyed a career-best season.

