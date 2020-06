Sydney Roosters lock Victor Radley is free to take on Brisbane on Thursday night following a successful night against the NRL judiciary.

Appearing via a video link, Radley avoided a one-match ban after successfully challenging a grade-one dangerous throw charge on Tuesday night.

The classy utility forward was hit with the charge for a lifting tackle on South Sydney winger Dane Gagai late in the first half of the Roosters’ 28-12 win over the Rabbitohs last Saturday night.