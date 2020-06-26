NRL to check Bankwest after Roosters win

The NRL will conduct an independent check of Bankwest Stadium on Saturday morning after Sydney Roosters lost two players to season-ending knee injuries in their win over St George Illawarra.

Luke Keary starred for the Roosters with a stellar second-half in the 22-12 victory, after they were reduced to 15 men after 22 minutes.

But the story of the night was the injuries, less than 24 hours out from Saturday night’s clash between Parramatta and Canberra.

Victor Radley and Sam Verrills went down untouched in the opening 22 minutes, with the ground looking patchy following its recent heavy workload.

The Roosters fear both have suffered season-ending torn anterior cruciate ligaments.

Coach Trent Robinson rubbished reports they had made a formal complaint, more concerned about the welfare of his two players.

However, a Roosters trainer is believed to have told the NRL’s ground manager boots had been getting stuck in the surface.

With NRL venues limited during the coronavirus, there will have been 11 matches in 22 days at Bankwest by the end of this weekend.

There are three more scheduled for next weekend, with clubs preferring the venue given it can host 7,500 fans from next month – around three times more than suburban grounds.

The NRL moved a game from Campbelltown to Kogarah this weekend in a bid to play on a fresh surface.

If there are concerns over the ground on Saturday morning, then the NRL have said they will move the match.

“The stadium turf has been holding up well under a heavy playing schedule,” a Bankwest Stadium spokesman said.

“Signs of wear and tear are a result of the winter rye grass not getting sufficient time to grow between events.

“But extensive pre-game testing has indicated the surface is stable and safe.

“Any injuries to players are a concern.

“The stadium team will work with the NRL and clubs to ensure the best possible surface for each and every game.”

Already without James Tedesco (concussion) and Josh Morris (calf) the Roosters were stretched to the limit in terms of player availability.

Sio Siua Taukeiaho played 80 minutes unchanged in the middle, while Jared Waerea-Hargreaves got through 72.

Isaac Liu tried to play on with a broken rib which will require scans, while Boyd Cordner had a groin issue early before continuing.

Down 12-10 early in the second half, it appeared they could be set for their first loss since the competition’s resumption.

But it was then Keary stepped up.

The former South Sydney playmaker had the Roosters back on top when he grubbered for Brett Morris to score in the 52nd minute, before doing it all himself in the 66th to give his team control.

Keary then put the icing on the cake with a pinpoint perfect kick for Morris to have complete a hat-trick in the dying minutes after the winger also got the Roosters’ first.

Joseph Manu, deputising for Tedesco at fullback, also had one of the plays of the season early in the game.

He chased through on his own bomb to leap high and take the ball from Matt Dufty, before flicking it back for Waerea-Hargreaves to score.

“It was really incredible some of the performances out there,” Robinson said.

“I’m really proud of them

“I’ve got no idea (if the surface contributed to the injuries). That’s not for me to judge.

“I’m not an expert on that stuff, I just had two guys have ACLs.”

Dufty was the Dragons best, providing a bullet two-man cut-out ball for Mikaele Ravalawa for the Saints’ first try.

He then helped them level the scores before the break, when he found a flying Zac Lomax who ran a nice inside line to go over and make it 10-10.