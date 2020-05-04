Roosters’ Robinson tested for COVID-19

Sydney Roosters coach Trent Robinson has been tested for the coronavirus after reporting symptoms of a sore throat.

The Roosters reported back to NRL club headquarters on Monday for the first time since the season was suspended by COVID-19.

However, Robinson opted to self-isolate at home and will now await the test result before hoping to returning to work on Tuesday.

“It’s not serious, but I had to do the right thing and get it checked out,” Robinson told News Corp Australia on Monday.

“I went to the doctor this morning to have a test.

“I’m fine.

“I should get the result this evening.

“You can’t expect everyone else at the club to take all the precautions unless I do it myself.”

Players on Monday were to be educated on strict biosecurity guidelines designed to ensure the resumption of the season on May 28.

Robinson suggested he wasn’t the only figure involved in the game that failed to check in with their respective club on Monday.

“You’ve just got to do the right thing and stay away if you’ve got any symptoms, even a runny nose,” Robinson said.

“I’ve heard a few players around the game are in the same boat and couldn’t turn up today.

“You’ve just got to be super careful.”