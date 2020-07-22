Discover Australian Associated Press

Roosters veteran Mitchell Aubusson says Sonny Bill Williams' impact is still being felt at the club. Image by Robb Cox/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

Roosters would welcome back SBW: Cordner

By Laine Clark, Daniel Gilhooly and Scott Bailey

July 22, 2020

2020-07-22 16:16:54

Boyd Cordner says Sonny Bill Williams would be welcomed with open arms by the Sydney Roosters if he returned to the NRL club, describing the code-hopper as his “idol”.

But the Tri-Colours captain baulked at reports the Roosters had “internally discussed” luring Williams back, saying the two-time defending champions were always named as a potential home for high-profile names.

At least six NRL clubs are believed to be circling Williams after the ex-All Black was allowed to pursue a new contract following his Super League outfit Toronto’s withdrawal from the 2020 UK competition. 

The Warriors have confirmed their interest while St George Illawarra are reportedly considering using salary cap dispensation for Jack de Belin to snare the 34-year-old.

“If he does come to the Roosters we are going to welcome him with open arms,” Cordner said of Williams who last played NRL in 2014 with the Tri-Colours.

“He’s a freak. He’s got that X-factor. He’s the ultimate professional. Age is not a big factor (for Williams).

“I know when he first came to the club in 2013 how much of an impact he had on the playing group. I am pretty sure he will have that same impact.

“I have always looked up to Sonny ever since I was a kid. He was my idol.”

Roosters veteran Mitchell Aubusson said Williams’ impact was still being felt at the club.

“We still use today some of the stuff that he brought in,” he said.

“His preparation, his diet – all the things that we take for granted (now) are what he picked up and took to a new level.

“The way he prepares is like something I have never seen. He could probably play until he’s 40.”

But Cordner didn’t give too much away when asked about Williams’ chances of a Roosters return.

“When there is talk about someone coming back to the NRL the Roosters are going to get brought up – we will see how it unfolds,” he said.

“If he chooses another club that is fine. It’s not going to bother us or distract us.”

Williams may not play more than six NRL games this year if signed by the August 2 deadline due to travel from the UK and a 14-day quarantine. 

But the Warriors are still keen.

“We’ve made an overture … but we haven’t heard anything in response yet,” Warriors interim coach Todd Payten said.

“Obviously he’s still overseas, he’s got to come back, he’s got to quarantine, he’s got to train for a couple of weeks so essentially we’d probably only get four to five games out of him.

“I’m open to it but I don’t know whether he’s open to it or his management is open to it.”

Wests Tigers coach Michael Maguire ruled his club out of the hunt and wondered how many rivals could fit Williams under their salary cap this year.

“It would be nice to see him come back,” he said.

“(But) I’m not sure there would be many teams in a position to get a player of that quality into their salary cap.”

