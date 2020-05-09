Discover Australian Associated Press

Skippper Joe Root remains optimistic Test cricket will be played in the looming English summer. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Root upbeat over England Tests go-ahead

By AAP

May 9, 2020

2020-05-09 03:06:04

England captain Joe Root says he is “very optimistic” Test cricket can be played in the country this season.

Root’s men were supposed to be playing West Indies in a two-match Test series in June, with Pakistan visiting later in the summer, but the ECB has said there will be no cricket before July 1.

The governing body are busily planning a variety of models that would see England fixtures staged and reports have suggested an expanded squad of up to 30 could be asked to remain in camp for as long as nine weeks.

Root is confident, depending on government advice, some cricket can be played.

“I’m very optimistic, hopefully that can be the case and it would be a real shame if it wasn’t,” he told Sky Sports.

“I think a number of people are desperate to see live sport back on telly and the guys are all very much missing playing and would love to get back out there.

“Safety is paramount and we need to make sure everyone involved is absolutely safe. We’ve been very fortunate, our team doctor (Gurjit Bhogal) whose been with us recently has done a fantastic job.

“He did a great job on the ground in Sri Lanka with all the players, checking in on everyone. And (ECB chief medical officer) Nick Peirce has also done a fantastic job overseeing everything and presenting ideas on how things might look to the group.

“I’m sure the discussions will progress and we’ll get more information and get closer and closer to cricket being back on and international cricket being played.”

