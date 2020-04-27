Rossi poised to decide racing future

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Valentino Rossi is weighing up his future once the Covid-19 crisis is over. Image by Scott Barbour/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Rossi poised to decide racing future

By AAP

April 27, 2020

2020-04-27 00:48:44

Italian MotoGP great Valentino Rossi says he wants to continue racing next year, when he will be 42, but will likely have to commit before he can see how competitive he is this season.

A string of MotoGP races have been postponed until the end of June at the earliest due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with more likely to follow due to bans on large gatherings and sporting events.

Rossi will leave the main Yamaha team at the end of 2020 but has a seat at the satellite Petronas Yamaha outfit if he wants it in a straight swap with 21-year-old French rider Fabio Quartararo.

“I think that I will have to decide before racing because in the most optimistic situation we can race in the second half of the season, so around August or September we hope, if everything is good,” Rossi said in a Yamaha Q&A on YouTube.

“But I have to make my decision before. I want to continue but I have to do this decision without making any races.

“It is not the best way to stop because the situation is maybe we also don’t race in 2020. It is more fair to make another championship and maybe stop at the end of the next. I hope to continue in 2021,” he added.

Rossi is a nine times world champion across all categories with seven titles in the top class.

He is the only rider to have competed in more than 400 grands prix and also boasts the longest winning career, spanning more than 20 years between victories, with 89 wins in the top category.

Latest sport

cricket

Paine: Aussie cricketers won't be greedy

Test captain Tim Paine says Australia's cricketers won't be greedy as they await more financial information from Cricket Australia prior to a possible pay cut.

Australian rules football

Hardwick wants AFL return date ASAP

Premiership coach Damien Hardwick says AFL teams could prepare for a season reboot with as little as two weeks' full training under their belts.

rugby league

Coaches in agreement ahead of NRL target

The NRL is nearing crunch time next week with decisions yet to be made on the competition structure and approval from governments needed to restart the season.

(US) National Football League (NFL) (North American)

Aust punter Siposs signed by NFL's Lions

Former AFL forward Arryn Siposs says he was confident the Detroit Lions would sign him despite repeatedly skipping him in the NFL Draft.

Australian rules football

Worsfold open to new AFL position in 2021

John Worsfold wants to stay involved in the AFL beyond 2020 and is open to joining another club after he hands over the Essendon coaching reins to Ben Rutten.

news

crime, law and justice

Truck driver charged over Melbourne crash

The truck driver allegedly responsible for the Melbourne freeway crash that left four police officers dead has been charged with culpable driving.

sport

cricket

Paine: Aussie cricketers won't be greedy

Test captain Tim Paine says Australia's cricketers won't be greedy as they await more financial information from Cricket Australia prior to a possible pay cut.

world

unrest, conflicts and war

Yemen separatists announce self-rule

The Saudi-backed government in Yemen has warned of "catastrophic consequences" after a southern separatist group announced self-rule in areas it controls.