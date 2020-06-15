Rowell on track for AFL Rising Star nod

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Matthew Rowell (l) received an AFL Rising Star nomination for his performance against West Coast. Image by (AAP Image/Dave Hunt)

Australian rules football

Rowell on track for AFL Rising Star nod

By Shayne Hope

June 15, 2020

2020-06-15 21:03:34

It’s taken Matt Rowell just two rounds to win an AFL Rising Star nomination and it seems only unforeseen circumstances could prevent the Gold Coast young gun claiming the individual prize at season’s end.

The No.1 draft pick produced a performance for the ages with 26 disposals and two goals to inspire the Suns to one of the best wins in club history as they upset flag fancies West Coast on Saturday night.

In doing so, Rowell upstaged a host of Eagles premiership stars and also received the maximum 10 votes in the AFL Coaches’ Association player of the year award.

Gold Coast coach Stuart Dew wasn’t at all surprised with the strongly-built 18-year-old’s superb display, and informed Rowell of his Rising Star nomination in front of teammates on Monday.

“We’re not surprised,” Dew said post-match at Metricon Stadium.

“I’ll say it, I think I’ll get sick of saying it, but we love that we’ve got him.

“He just loves footy. He’ll eat up anything that you give him in terms of footy.

“He just wants to impact the game for the team. We all love that he’s so humble. The work he puts in is pretty special.”

Dew is so confident in Rowell’s capabilities that he had no qualms about using the youngster as a direct replacement for suspended co-captain David Swallow against West Coast’s battle-hardened midfield.

“We started him in the centre bounce,” Dew said.

“It wasn’t a gesture to get him into the game, we thought he could influence from the start.”

Rowell will again be important to Gold Coast’s chances of winning when they host Queensland hub-bound Adelaide at Metricon Stadium on Sunday.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Burgoyne call leads to AFL rule change

The AFL has tightened its rules around dangerous tackles to better protect players' heads after Hawthorn's Shaun Burgoyne escaped suspension for a sling tackle.

Australian rules football

Rowell on track for AFL Rising Star nod

Gold Coast teenager Matt Rowell is a raging favourite for the AFL Rising Star award after claiming the round two nomination.

cricket

CA on the cusp of axing CEO Kevin Roberts

Cricket Australia will soon be searching for a new chief executive as it prepares to part ways with Kevin Roberts.

Australian rules football

Blues back AFL's Betts after racist tweet

Carlton co-captain Sam Docherty says the vilification of Eddie Betts highlights the need for the AFL and its players to take a stand against racism.

soccer

FFA strikes deal with A-League players

The A-League's post COVID-19 restart is a step closer to reality with the FFA finalising its pay deal with the players' union.

news

crime, law and justice

Fresh child abuse charges for Orkopoulos

Former NSW Labor MP Milton Orkopoulos has been charged with 15 sexual assault offences allegedly committed against two boys in the 1990s.

sport

Australian rules football

Burgoyne call leads to AFL rule change

The AFL has tightened its rules around dangerous tackles to better protect players' heads after Hawthorn's Shaun Burgoyne escaped suspension for a sling tackle.

world

virus diseases

New cases, Beijing reinstates isolation

An unexpected coronavirus resurgence in Beijing has forced the reinstatement of security checkpoints, and orders for residents to be tested and schools closed.