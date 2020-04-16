Royal commission wants more crisis support

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
A royal commission has warned about people with disability being left behind in emergencies. Image by Paul Miller/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Royal commission wants more crisis support

By Christine McGinn

April 16, 2020

2020-04-16 18:23:14

Australians with disability are left behind in emergencies such as COVID-19, says a royal commission on a mission for change.

The disability royal commission argues more needs to be done to improve the safety and wellbeing of people with disability in crisis situations such as the coronavirus and bushfires.

“The royal commission is concerned about people with disability being overlooked or left behind during emergencies,” the commission said in an issues paper on Wednesday.

It wants to find ways to stop people with disability being at risk in emergencies of violence, abuse, neglect and exploitation.

Chair Ronald Sackville AO QC said COVID-19 and the summer’s bushfires had a profound effect on the Australian community. 

“We already know that people with disability can be severely affected by emergencies and may be at a higher risk of experiencing violence, abuse, neglect and exploitation at these times,” he said in a statement.

The commission wants to better navigate these sorts of emergencies in the future to ensure all people are considered.

More than 70 Australian disability people’s and representative groups have endorsed the commission’s statement of concern about the impact of COVID-19 on people with disability in an open letter to the national cabinet.

The United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities has also endorsed the call for action.\

Last month, the Royal Commission into Violence, Abuse, Neglect and Exploitation of People with Disability said people with disability felt ignored in the government and community responses to the coronavirus pandemic gripping the globe.

The commission previously said governments had made sure essential support was in place through the National Disability Insurance Scheme.

But it said many people with disability did not use the scheme’s support. 

Latest sport

cricket

Cricket Aust stands down majority of staff

Cricket Australia has stood down the majority of its staff, becoming the latest sporting body to take unprecedented action amid the current health crisis.

rugby league

Project Apollo grounded until next week

The NRL's next innovation committee meeting has been pushed back to next week as the game attempts to sort the details of its planned May 28 return.

rugby union

NZ beats Australia to rugby pay deal

New Zealand's elite rugby players have learnt the extent of their coronavirus-related pay cuts, but their Australian counterparts are still awaiting their deal.

Australian rules football

AFL to announce resumption date this month

AFL clubs and fans will be given definitive details about the 2020 season resumption by the end of April, league boss Gillon McLachlan says.

rugby union

Rugby hiatus set to extend beyond May 1

Rugby Australia have drafted a number of models for potentially rescheduled domestic and Test matches as they prepare to extend their coronavirus shutdown.

news

politics

Economic clamp could ease in four weeks

Parts of the economy in hibernation due to coronavirus could be restarted in mid-May if three crucial health benchmarks are met.

sport

cricket

Cricket Aust stands down majority of staff

Cricket Australia has stood down the majority of its staff, becoming the latest sporting body to take unprecedented action amid the current health crisis.

world

virus diseases

EU plans lockdown exit, US cheques arrive

In countries that have eased restrictions, shoppers appear to be staying away from reopened businesses and workers fear their health could be put at risk.