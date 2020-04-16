Royal commission wants more crisis support

Australians with disability are left behind in emergencies such as COVID-19, says a royal commission on a mission for change.

The disability royal commission argues more needs to be done to improve the safety and wellbeing of people with disability in crisis situations such as the coronavirus and bushfires.

“The royal commission is concerned about people with disability being overlooked or left behind during emergencies,” the commission said in an issues paper on Wednesday.

It wants to find ways to stop people with disability being at risk in emergencies of violence, abuse, neglect and exploitation.

Chair Ronald Sackville AO QC said COVID-19 and the summer’s bushfires had a profound effect on the Australian community.

“We already know that people with disability can be severely affected by emergencies and may be at a higher risk of experiencing violence, abuse, neglect and exploitation at these times,” he said in a statement.

The commission wants to better navigate these sorts of emergencies in the future to ensure all people are considered.

More than 70 Australian disability people’s and representative groups have endorsed the commission’s statement of concern about the impact of COVID-19 on people with disability in an open letter to the national cabinet.

The United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities has also endorsed the call for action.\

Last month, the Royal Commission into Violence, Abuse, Neglect and Exploitation of People with Disability said people with disability felt ignored in the government and community responses to the coronavirus pandemic gripping the globe.

The commission previously said governments had made sure essential support was in place through the National Disability Insurance Scheme.

But it said many people with disability did not use the scheme’s support.