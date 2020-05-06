Royal commission’s Pell findings due out

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
It will soon be revealed what George Pell knew about child sexual abuse complaints in Victoria. Image by Erik Anderson/AAP PHOTOS

inquiry

Royal commission’s Pell findings due out

By Megan Neil

May 6, 2020

2020-05-06 21:19:39

A royal commission’s findings about what Cardinal George Pell knew about historical child sexual abuse complaints in Victoria will be released on Thursday.

Previously blacked-out information in two Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse reports will be published on Thursday morning.

Cardinal Pell has said he does not expect there to be bad findings against him.

“I’d be very surprised if there’s any bad findings against me at all,” he told commentator Andrew Bolt in an interview last month.

The former Vatican treasurer and Melbourne and Sydney archbishop was released from a Victorian prison on April 7 after the High Court overturned his five abuse convictions.

The royal commission’s separate reports into the Catholic Church’s response to abuse complaints and allegations in the Melbourne archdiocese and Victoria’s Ballarat diocese were released in December 2017.

Both had sections blacked out to avoid prejudicing any current or future prosecutions, including the abuse case against Cardinal Pell.

The findings will not relate to abuse allegations against Cardinal Pell himself, but rather his knowledge of complaints against pedophile priests and Christian Brothers in the 1970s and 1980s.

In 2016, Cardinal Pell told the royal commission he was deceived about pedophile priests in “a world of crimes and cover-ups”.

Cardinal Pell was a Ballarat priest from 1973 until 1984, overseeing the diocese’s schools and at times acting as an adviser to the bishop.

He also served as one of the Melbourne archbishop’s advisers while an auxiliary bishop between 1987 and 1996.

The unredacted royal commission reports are expected to be released after they are tabled in the Senate on Thursday morning.

Latest news

politics

Constance quits race over Barilaro 'smear'

NSW MP Andrew Constance has done a sudden about face and pulled out of the Liberal pre-selection race for the federal NSW South Coast seat of Eden-Monaro.

inquiry

Royal commission's Pell findings due out

A royal commission's findings about Cardinal George Pell's knowledge of historical child sexual abuse complaints will be released on Thursday.

health

NSW trying to find balance amid COVID-19

The Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission is investigating the COVID-19 outbreak at Newmarch House, while the state has recorded nine new COVID-19 cases.

homicide

Claremont murders suspect won't take stand

The Claremont serial killings trial has now heard all the evidence, with accused Bradley Robert Edwards declining to take the stand.

virus diseases

Inquiry: Ruby Princess arrival accelerated

The fourth day of the special commission into the Ruby Princess has heard from the port agent who organised the ambulance for two ill passengers on arrival.

news

politics

Constance quits race over Barilaro 'smear'

NSW MP Andrew Constance has done a sudden about face and pulled out of the Liberal pre-selection race for the federal NSW South Coast seat of Eden-Monaro.

sport

rugby league

V'landys set for RLPA talks over flu shot

ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys is set to enter talks with the RLPA to encourage players to agree to flu shots ahead of the NRL's May 28 restart.

world

virus diseases

UK govt denies neglecting elderly in care

British health minister Matt Hancock has denied that the government prioritised hospitals over care homes, leaving elderly people vulnerable to the coronavirus.