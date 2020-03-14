Royal commissions play safe over virus

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The aged care inquiry will stop the public attending its hearings due to coronavirus concerns. Image by Kelly Barnes/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Royal commissions play safe over virus

By Megan Neil

March 14, 2020

2020-03-14 14:02:21

Aged care royal commission hearings will be closed to the public while the disability inquiry has postponed forums planned for next week due to coronavirus concerns.

The aged care royal commission on Friday said it was taking the precautionary step of not permitting the public to attend its hearings and workshops until further notice.

“The royal commissioners want to ensure robust measures are in place to protect the public, particularly frail older people, who may be at risk of contracting the virus at public events like hearings,” a commission statement said.

“These measures also ensure that the work of the royal commission can proceed as it completes its program of public hearings and workshops and develops recommendations to be published in its final report due for completion in November 2020.”

The ban on public attendance will begin with an Adelaide workshop on Monday and Tuesday focused on research, innovation and technology, which will be live-streamed as usual on the commission’s website.

The disability royal commission postponed community forums and information sessions due to be held in northern Tasmania next week due to concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.

Chair Ronald Sackville QC said the decision was made in the best interest of the health and safety of the community generally and of people with disability in particular.

“We apologise for any inconvenience, however we consider this to be a necessary and appropriate step, given the number of confirmed cases in Australia continues to rise,” he said.

Mr Sackville said at this stage a public hearing on education in Brisbane from March 24 would go ahead, but added the commission would closely follow the advice of medical experts.

The national bushfires royal commission is continuing its visits to fire-affected communities across Australia, ahead of formal hearings scheduled to begin with a ceremonial sitting in Canberra in late March.

The Royal Commission into National Natural Disaster Arrangements told AAP at this point the community forums will go ahead as planned unless the public health advice changes.

“Participants who are unwell or who may have been exposed to COVID-19 are asked to exercise caution and not to attend,” it said.

The commissioners are meeting with small groups of people in each location.

The commission, which has until the end of August to deliver its final report, said it was too early to say if the coronavirus outbreak would affect its tight timeline.

“The commissioners are committed to ensuring their work continues as planned and will endeavour to continue with consultation, information gathering and hearings as practicably and sensibly as possible,” it said.

Latest sport

cricket

No cricket fans, less pressure: Cummins

Australia quick Pat Cummins says he enjoyed the "different" experience of playing in an empty SCG, conceding having no fans inside the stadium helped him relax.

golf

Masters postponed due to coronavirus

The 2020 Masters has been postponed in the wake of the Coronavirus crisis.

motor racing

Bahrain, Vietnam races off, season delayed

Formula One races in Bahrain and Vietnam have been postponed in light of the coronavirus, organisers have said.

cricket

Kiwi quick isolated with sore throat

New Zealand quick Lockie Ferguson has been quarantined away from his teammates and undergone tests after reporting a sore throat after playing Australia.

basketball

Bogut stars as Kings beat Wildcats in GF

Sydney Kings centre Andrew Bogut produced a monster first half to help his side level the grand final series at 1-1 against the Wildcats.

news

politics

Australia clocks up 200 coronavirus cases

Australia has recorded 200 coronavirus cases as the chief medical officer defended his advice to the federal cabinet after Peter Dutton contracted the virus.

sport

cricket

No cricket fans, less pressure: Cummins

Australia quick Pat Cummins says he enjoyed the "different" experience of playing in an empty SCG, conceding having no fans inside the stadium helped him relax.

world

terrorism

Virus fears stop Christchurch memorial

Coronavirus fears have led to the cancellation of New Zealand's national remembrance service to mark a year since the Christchurch terror attack.