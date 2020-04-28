Royal Mail marks virus fundraiser’s 100th

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The Royal Mail is honouring former army captain Tom Moore for his coronavirus fundraising. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Royal Mail marks virus fundraiser’s 100th

By AAP

April 28, 2020

2020-04-28 22:04:17

Britain’s national postal service has marked the 100th birthday of a former soldier who has raised nearly 30 million pounds ($A58 million) to help Britain’s health service through the coronavirus pandemic.

The Royal Mail will stamp a special postmark onto all letters sent between Monday and Thursday, when ex-army captain Tom Moore turns 100.

Hundreds of thousands of people donated to Moore’s JustGiving fund for National Health Service (NHS) charities after he walked 100 25-metre lengths of his garden over several days, supported by his walking frame.

“The postmark will pay tribute to the work of the inspiring NHS fundraiser who has captured the hearts and minds of the nation in the midst of the ongoing crisis,” the Royal Mail tweeted.

In his first speech since returning to work on Monday following his infection with coronavirus, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Moore’s “spirit of optimism and energy” could inspire Britain as it tries to to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The Royal Mail said last week that it had handled more than 40,000 birthday cards, letters and gifts for “Captain Tom.”

Moore also reached the top of Britain’s singles charts last week, joining singer and actor Michael Ball and an NHS choir on a version of the 1960s hit “You’ll Never Walk Alone.”

The underfunded NHS has struggled to cope with thousands of critically ill people infected with Covid-19, amid a shortage of protective equipment for its staff.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Players want to see family in AFL hubs

Being able to see family remains central to player negotiations with the AFL as the league attempts to resume the 2020 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

cricket

Cricket Australia close to contract list

Cricket Australia and state-association owners could soon be rowing in the same direction, while CA's 2020-21 national contract list will soon be unveiled.

rugby league

NRL announce 20-round league season

An additional 18 rounds of NRL is scheduled for 2020 after the league finalised talks with broadcasters on a restructured season.

rugby league

Tamworth mayor welcomes NRL's Warriors

The NRL is looking at the Warriors spending their two-week isolation period in the NSW city of Tamworth as they plan to restart the season on May 28.

rugby league

Mitchell, Addo-Carr charged by police

NSW State of Origin representatives Latrell Mitchell and Josh Addo-Carr will face court in August after being charged with firearms offences.

news

virus diseases

Restrictions ease but NSW deaths continue

Four more residents have died from COVID-19 at Newmarch House aged care facility in Sydney's west taking the home's total to 11 deaths.

sport

Australian rules football

Players want to see family in AFL hubs

Being able to see family remains central to player negotiations with the AFL as the league attempts to resume the 2020 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

world

virus diseases

WHO chief says pandemic 'far from over'

The spread of COVID-19 is disrupting immunisation programmes for children in many countries, the World Health Organisation says.