Royal visit will be locked down ‘soon’

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
William and Kate will tour bushfire-ravaged towns on their second visit to Australia as a couple. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS

disaster and accident

Royal visit will be locked down ‘soon’

By Jodie Stephens and Dominica Sanda

February 12, 2020

2020-02-12 07:00:57

Communities on the bushfire-ravaged NSW south coast hope a potential royal visit by Prince William and his wife Catherine will shine a spotlight on the region and its reconstruction efforts and boost tourism.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is expected to issue a formal invitation to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge “soon”, once discussions with Kensington Palace about the details of the bushfire tour are concluded.

Cabinet minister Simon Birmingham said previous visits by members of the royal family had lifted tourist numbers to Australia.

“We hope that can all be locked down with an announcement from the royals pretty soon because it is going to be a great opportunity to remind the rest of the world that Australia is still a fantastic place to visit full of rich and amazing experiences,” the senator told Nine Network on Wednesday.

Senator Birmingham pointed to the 2018 visit by Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, saying it produced a 120 per cent lift in the numbers of visits to the Tourism Australia website and subsequent 30 per cent boost in bookings.

“There are real economic benefits,” he said.

“Images of them on pristine beaches and bushland, where the green growth is starting to come back through, and cuddling recovering wildlife.’

“These are the key images we need the rest of the world to see because they saw plenty of bad images of Australia over the new year period.”

Bega Valley Shire Council mayor Kristy McBain hoped the visit would spotlight her bushfire devastated community.

“It’s really nice they get how important it is to use their presence and their stature to highlight how important it is to rebuild and assist small Australian communities,” she told AAP.

South Buxton local Jeff Van Der Korput, who used a homemade tanker to defend properties from fires in December, agreed.

“There’s a lot of people, particularly in our Balmoral local area, that feel like they got massively forgotten,” he told AAP.

MidCoast Council Mayor David West, whose region was also devastated by fire, said a royal visit would be “a boost in the arm of the people that have lost everything in this area”.

“It would give them … an indication that they haven’t been forgotten, that their wellbeing is being felt by the leaders of the British Commonwealth of Nations and I can’t think of anything better,” Mr West told AAP.

The trip would be William’s fifth visit to Australia and the couple’s first since 2014.

Latest news

politics

Independent seeks PM meeting on climate

An independent MP is hoping to discuss her climate change bill with Prime Minister Scott Morrison in a bid to gain government support for the plan.

disaster and accident

Royal visit will be locked down 'soon'

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will visit bushfire-ravaged towns on their second trip to Australia, with details expected to be announced "soon".

weather

NSW still cleaning up after massive deluge

A massive clean-up is underway after heavy rainfalls and strong winds hit Sydney and parts of NSW, boosting dam levels and extinguishing long-burning bushfires.

crime, law and justice

Australia cannot deport Aboriginal people

Two men are seeking damages for false imprisonment as the High Court ruled Aboriginal Australians cannot be "aliens", presenting a hurdle to their deportation.

politics

Morrison seeks indigenous role in gap plan

Prime Minister Scott Morrison will deliver the latest Closing the Gap annual report, saying things are better but we haven't made the progress we should have.

news

politics

Independent seeks PM meeting on climate

An independent MP is hoping to discuss her climate change bill with Prime Minister Scott Morrison in a bid to gain government support for the plan.

sport

National Basketball Association (North American Professional)

Dallas Mavericks cut 'class act' Broekhoff

Ryan Broekhoff received praise from fellow Australian Joe Ingles after news broke the Dallas Mavericks had axed the Victorian sharpshooter.

world

crime, law and justice

Thai city copes with shooting fallout

Authorities have begun the task of releasing the bodies of the 29 victims of Thailand's worst mass shooting to relatives.