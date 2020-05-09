Royals praise reporters amid virus crisis

The royal family has praised “all of the journalists and broadcasters working to keep us informed” during the coronavirus crisis.

“This #ThankfulThursday, let’s recognise all of the journalists and broadcasters working to keep us informed,” the royal family said in message posted on their Twitter account.

“From the national titles and broadcasters, to the local and regional outlets making a difference to the communities they serve – #ThankYou.”

The post linked to a tweet by the Journalists Charity reading: “Journalists are working tirelessly to keep you up to date on #COVID19 when many are facing an uncertain future. #supportjournalism.”

It featured an animation with the words: “Lockdown without journalism? Unthinkable.”

The message from the royal family comes a day after an appeal from UK Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick calling on the public to buy a newspaper.