The Ruby Princess inquiry has heard the ship's doctor didn't think an ill passenger had the virus. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

Health

Cruise doctor dismissed virus likelihood

By Ashlea Witoslawski

June 20, 2020

2020-06-20 16:56:11

A Ruby Princess passenger who contracted COVID-19 on board says the ship’s senior doctor told him she did not believe he had the virus when he presented with symptoms.

Anthony Londero was one of two passengers taken to Sydney’s Royal Prince Alfred Hospital by ambulance in the early hours of March 19 after the cruise ship docked. 

Mr Londero said senior doctor, Ilse von Watzdorf, swabbed him for influenza on March 16 as she thought this was exacerbating his pre-existing heart condition. 

“She said ‘I don’t believe you have the coronavirus’ but when the flu swab came back negative she said … ‘I don’t think they’re going to be happy with us’ because it wasn’t the flu,” Mr Londero said on Friday. 

“Did you understand who the ‘they’ was she was referring to?” counsel assisting Richard Beasley SC asked. 

“No, I don’t, I’m sorry,” Mr Londero replied.

“I at that stage didn’t have sneezing or coughing … I was breathing fine so I didn’t believe I had it (coronavirus) either.”

Mr Londero told the inquiry he spent the next three nights in the ship’s hospital ward and was told on March 18 he would be taken off the ship and straight to RPA by ambulance.

Mr Londero – who was swabbed on the ship – was told in hospital he had tested positive to COVID-19 on March 20. 

“I don’t know how I contracted it and I’m just at a loss,” he said.

The commission later heard from four other passengers who shared their experiences of contracting COVID-19 on the ship. 

All reported being encouraged to sanitise before and after meals, but did not note much mention of suspected COVID-19 on board. 

Tasmanian David Walters said his wife became ill near the end of the cruise but tested negative to influenza whilst on board.

“Once she (Dr von Watzdorf) got the flu test back she seemed to think it was still the flu so I don’t know how that works, but that was what we were told,” Mr Walters said. 

“Did you have any discussion at all about coronavirus or the possibility of coronavirus?” Mr Beasley asked. 

“Not to my recollection, no,” Mr Walters replied. 

Both he and his wife later tested positive to COVID-19. 

Queenslander Graeme Lake told the inquiry he, his wife Karla and two other couples they travelled with all contracted the virus. Ms Lake died 10 days after leaving the Ruby Princess.  

Cruising veteran Mr Lake did not recall any extra health precautions being taken on board, stating it was normal for ships to encourage people to visit the medical clinic if unwell. 

He was contacted by NSW Health regularly once they left the ship to make sure they were self-isolating.

But after Ms Lake’s death he decided they were “wasting my time”.

“In the end I did tell them where to go, because Karla had passed away and two days later they rang me and asked whether we were still isolating,” he said.

The inquiry is due to continue on Monday with evidence from more passengers.

