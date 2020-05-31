Ruby Princess crew member has tuberculosis

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
A crew member of the Ruby Princes is in a Sydney hospital being treated for tuberculosis. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Ruby Princess crew member has tuberculosis

By Luke Costin

May 31, 2020

2020-05-31 17:48:06

A Ruby Princess crew member in a Sydney hospital has been diagnosed with tuberculosis, prompting authorities to notify all recent passengers.

The risk to passengers on the troubled March 8-19 cruise is very low, Sydney Local Health District said on Saturday.

The crew member – diagnosed this week – is being treated at Royal Prince Alfred Hospital.

SLHD is screening hospital staff, patients and other crew members.

“While risk of transmission is very low, it is still very important that precautionary measures are taken and this is presently under way with all likely prolonged contacts,” SLHD said in a statement.

Tuberculosis is spread after close and prolonged contact with the infected person, rather than casual exposure.

Most commonly affecting the lungs, it is recorded in Australia about 1200 times a year.

In a letter to passengers dated Saturday, Health Protection NSW’s Dr Christine Selvey said Ruby Princess passengers do not need to be screened at this time.

“Most importantly, there is no reason to believe you are at increased risk of contracting tuberculosis from being on the cruise ship,” Health Protection NSW’s Dr Christine Selvey said in a letter published by Network Ten.

The Ruby Princess has been linked to more than 20 coronavirus deaths and 600 infections across Australia, including a cluster in Tasmania.

A NSW Special Commission of Inquiry is examining why 2700 passengers were allowed to disembark the ship on March 19 without proper checks.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

North's Daw suffers AFL comeback setback

North Melbourne defender Majak Daw's fairytale AFL comeback has been indefinitely put on hold with the 29-year-old tearing a pectoral muscle.

rugby league

Kyle Flanagan shattered by Xerri drug test

Sydney Roosters half Kyle Flanagan has revealed he was left shattered and shocked by news close friend Bronson Xerri had tested positive to banned substances.

rugby league

Tedesco helps get Roosters off the mark

A quicker game helped James Tedesco show off his best as the Sydney Roosters got their first win of the year with a 28-12 victory over South Sydney.

rugby league

Halves help Cowboys crush Titans 36-6

Scott Drinkwater and Jake Clifford have combined to help spark North Queensland's 36-6 NRL win over a hapless Gold Coast Titans on Friday night.

soccer

FFA boss says A-League hub will be in NSW

Dates and venues remain unknown but FFA chief executive James Johnson has revealed the A-League's isolation hub will be based in NSW.

news

disease

'Safe, cautious' approach to lifting curbs

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaczczuk is standing firm on keeping her state borders closed until July, as much of the country enters a new stage of easing.

sport

Australian rules football

North's Daw suffers AFL comeback setback

North Melbourne defender Majak Daw's fairytale AFL comeback has been indefinitely put on hold with the 29-year-old tearing a pectoral muscle.

world

economy, business and finance

PM in contact with Trump over G7 meeting

US President Donald Trump says he will postpone the G7 summit in the US and expand the guest list to include Australia, Russia, South Korea and India.