The Ruby Princess, the source of many COVID-19 deaths, has finally left the Australian coastline. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

Health

Ruby Princess leaves Australian coastline

By Dominica Sanda

April 28, 2020

2020-04-28 16:24:08

The Ruby Princess has finally left the Australian coastline and is heading north, bound for the Philippines, after departing NSW late last week.

The ship, which is linked to more than 20 coronavirus deaths and 600 infections across Australia, was in the Coral Sea east of Cairns on Monday afternoon, according to Marine Traffic data.

Operator Princess Cruises confirmed the vessel is still heading to Manila after previously hugging the Australian coast.

“Ruby Princess is out of Australian waters in compliance with the Australian Border Force direction,” a spokesman told AAP in a statement on Monday.

Half the crew members were taken off the ship before it left Port Kembla on Thursday evening.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller last week said 567 crew members were repatriated or taken ashore for COVID-19 treatment before the vessel departed Wollongong, where it had been moored for more than two weeks.

No one on board had tested positive for coronavirus when the ship sailed.

Princess Cruises on Monday said there were no issues or concerns to report on board as the Ruby Princess travelled up the NSW and Queensland coastlines.

The ship is the subject of a NSW Police probe and an independent special commission of inquiry after passengers were allowed to disembark in Sydney on March 19 despite signs of COVID-19 on board.

Homicide detectives seized mobile phones and medical files, and also took statements from key crew members before the Ruby Princess departed Port Kembla.

The special independent inquiry, led by Bret Walker SC, held hearings last week and is expected to report to the state government by September.

