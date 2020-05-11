Ruby Princess probe questions Carnival man

Discover Australian Associated Press

No special measures were taken when passengers disembarked the Ruby Princess, an inquiry was told. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS

By Ashlea Witoslawski

May 11, 2020

2020-05-11 15:41:38

Carnival Australia’s port operations director has disputed claims he told a staff member at the NSW Port Authority the Ruby Princess docking should be “business as usual”. 

The Special Commission of Inquiry into the Ruby Princess has continued on Monday with a focus on the communication between Carnival’s Paul Mifsud and the NSW Port Authority in the early hours of March 19. 

Mr Mifsud told the inquiry he had learned the ship had been cleared by NSW Health about 5.30pm on March 18 via a text message from Carnival Australia port agent manager Valerie Burrows. 

This was questioned about midnight by NSW Port Authority senior manager Robert Rybanic who had been told there were COVID-19 concerns regarding two passengers needing ambulance transport from the ship. 

Mr Mifsud says he didn’t recall saying to Mr Rybanic it was “business as usual” or mentioning anything about the ship being deemed low risk by NSW Health.

He then had a conversation with the authority’s acting chief operating officer Emma Fensom about 20 minutes later, with Ms  Fensom sharing her safety concerns regarding a pilot boarding the ship. 

The inquiry heard last week Ms Fensom cancelled the pilot booking late on March 18 but reversed the decision after speaking with Mr Mifsud. 

Without a pilot, the Ruby Princess would not have been able to dock at Sydney’s Circular Quay in the early hours of March 19.

“I recall saying NSW Health had given the ship clearance to berth and disembark passengers,” Mr Mifsud said of his exchange with Ms Fensom. 

Mr Mifsud denied saying “it’s not a COVID ship” during his conversation with Ms Fensom, as determining the health situation on board the ship was not part of his role. 

Port agents hadn’t informed him that the two patients who were taken to Royal Prince Alfred hospital had fever and respiratory illness symptoms, he added. 

“What I may have said is there are no confirmed COVID cases on board at the time … because I knew the ship didn’t have the ability to do testing.”

Mr Mifsud said he mentioned to both Ms Fensom and Mr Rybanic that COVID-19 swabs “had to be landed” to determine if the virus was on the ship. 

“I recall leaving the conversation on the presumption that operations would take place.”

During questioning from counsel for the International Transport Workers’ Federation, Kylie Nomchong SC, Mr Mifsud said passengers were not kept 1.5 metres apart when disembarking on March 19.

The distancing measures became a Commonwealth recommendation on March 15 but Mr Mifsud said he did not recall any information being sent to Carnival Australia.

“I do not remember it being a requirement at the time,” he told the inquiry.

He said he did not recall any special COVID-19 procedures being put in place as the ship had been cleared to disembark.

The inquiry heard last week that disembarking passengers were handed information cards from the Australian Border Force and agriculture department officials, and were asked to self-isolate for 14 days. 

The special commission is expected to deliver its final report by mid-August.

The Ruby Princess arrived in Manila late last week a fortnight after departing from Port Kembla in NSW.

