Ruby Princess saga sails to Senate inquiry

Australian Border Force and agriculture officials are set to face questioning over the ill-fated Ruby Princess cruise ship.

The vessel has been linked to 28 coronavirus deaths and hundreds of cases, with a NSW inquiry into its Sydney disembarkment laying most of the blame on state health authorities.

ABF was absolved of any part in the debacle but Labor home affairs spokeswoman Kristina Keneally wants more answers from officials when they face a Senate inquiry on Tuesday.

Senator Keneally says the ABF and agriculture department officials gave permission for people to disembark the ship.

“Federal agriculture officials will need to explain why their department failed to follow its own protocols and procedures in handling the arrival of the Ruby Princess,” she told AAP.

“The prime minister has ducked and weaved every question about his government’s failure to stop the one boat that mattered.”

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has apologised over the cruise ship saga and promised to implement all recommendations from the inquiry.

Social Services Minister Anne Ruston will also appear before the Senate inquiry along with officials from departments she is responsibile for, while Defence officials will also face questioning.

Meanwhile, health advisers are working on a set of aged care principles to go to national cabinet on Friday, which will guide the way states and territories set up their own nursing home rapid response teams.

“There won’t be a one-size-fits-all aged care response centre for every state,” Deputy Chief Medical Officer Nick Coatsworth told reporters.

In Victoria, 222 new virus infections were recorded on Tuesday, its lowest number of daily detections in a month. The state recorded another 17 deaths in the previous 24 hours, taking the national toll to 438.

On the issue of cause, the ACTU has gone in to bat for the Melbourne security guards being vilified for Victoria’s bungled hotel quarantine system.

ACTU secretary Sally McManus said employers were to blame for not providing the training they needed.

Elsewhere, Sydney bus drivers are threatening to strike unless masks are made compulsory for passengers on crowded services and social distancing is strictly enforced.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has also asked state premiers to find urgent solutions for people denied access to healthcare, work and school due to closed borders.

But Queensland has warned its borders could remain sealed for several months or until its coronavirus infections have fallen to zero.