NSW COVID-19 death toll rises to 18

NSW’s COVID-19 death toll has climbed to 18 following the death of two elderly men in Sydney, as the state’s number of confirmed cases tops 2600.

NSW Health said on Monday the state had recorded 57 new cases, which was a drop on the previous day although that’s partly due to fewer tests being done over the weekend.

There are 40 people in intensive care units with 22 require ventilators.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian welcomed the fall in new cases but says those acquired through community transmission remains a concern.

The state’s total is now 2637 cases and the death toll has risen to 18 after an 86-year-old man and an 85-year-old man both died at Liverpool Hospital on Sunday.

The older man was a resident of the Opal Care Bankstown aged care facility, where five cases have been confirmed among residents and staff.

The 85-year-old-man was a close contact of another confirmed case.

NSW Health’s Dr Jeremy McAnulty said case numbers in recent days had been “really hopeful” and it seemed contract tracing and social distancing measures were working.

“But it’s too early to make too many assumptions; we need to keep a very close eye on these figures,” Dr McAnulty said on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Ruby Princess cruise ship docked in Port Kembla, near Wollongong, on Monday as a criminal investigation gets underway.

The vessel is linked to 622 COVID-19 cases and at least 11 deaths.

The investigation led by the NSW police homicide squad aims to find out why passengers were allowed to disembark from the ship in Sydney on March 19 and disperse around the country, despite concerns some might have contracted the illness.

It will cover the actions of the port authority, ambulance, police, NSW Health and ship operator Carnival Australia.

The ship is expected to spend up to 10 days in Port Kembla as its 1040 crew members under medical assessments, treatment or emergency extractions.

Some 200 have symptoms of the illness. Two of the crew members were taken off the ship yesterday for medical assistance.

“We will continue to make sure there’s the highest level of security for the locals down in southern NSW,” NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said on Monday.

The Ruby Princess was the only cruise ship left in NSW waters.

Meanwhile, Dr McAnulty said following a drop-off in testing over the weekend, there would be increased testing in communities with evidence of local transmission.

The latest figures include 595 infections locally acquired from a known case, while 397 were locally acquired from unknown contacts.

Testing has been extended in areas where authorities have seen evidence of local transmission, including Broken Hill, Lake Macquarie, Waverley, Woollahra, Waverley, Ryde, Dee Why, Manly, Nowra and South Nowra and Port Macquarie.