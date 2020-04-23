Cruise doctor questioned in NSW inquiry

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The Ruby Princess cruise ship has been told to leave Australia by Thursday, as an inquiry begins. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Cruise doctor questioned in NSW inquiry

By Ashlea Witoslawski

April 23, 2020

2020-04-23 19:18:15

The doctor on board the Ruby Princess told authorities there was no risk of coronavirus infection on the ill-fated cruise ship when it arrived in Sydney, an inquiry has heard.

The special commission of inquiry into the Ruby Princess heard on Wednesday that Dr Ilse Von Watzdorf had marked “no” in response to a question on a Maritime Arrivals Reporting System form about whether there was the potential spread of infection or disease from the ship.

Another question on the form about difficulty breathing and persistent coughing symptoms had been left blank as the ship, which has so far been linked to 21 COVID-19 deaths and up to 600 infections, docked in Sydney on March 19.

When asked by commissioner Bret Walker SC why she responded “no” to the question when 24 passengers had reported high temperatures, Dr Von Watzdorf said she felt “disadvantaged” because she did not have access to the form during questioning.

But she suggested she would not have wanted at the time to convey there were no passengers showing COVID-19 symptoms on board.

Dr Von Watzdorf also told the inquiry’s opening day she was surprised the ship was allowed to unload its 2700 passengers before coronavirus test results were in.

“If it was my decision, I would’ve perhaps waited like the previous time,” she said, responding to questions via video link from the ship docked in Port Kembla where she remains with hundreds of crew.

She confirmed illness on board the ship increased later in the trip and said a questionnaire was sent out to all passengers after acute respiratory and febrile conditions began to flare about March 15.

Mr Walker asked Dr Von Watzdorf if it was correct to say there were no passengers showing COVID-19 symptoms late on March 18 and early on March 19, to which the doctor replied no.

When asked about the signs of COVID-19 on the ship during the same time period, Dr Von Watzdorf said she did not have a one-word answer for the commissioner and said context was needed.

The inquiry will continue on Thursday. It is running parallel to a police probe that is expected to deliver its findings by September.

NSW Labor leader Jodi McKay said there was a lack of transparency from the premier who failed to mention the commencement of the inquiry at her news conference hours before it began.

“The reason why I believe this has happened is because the Ruby Princess is being ordered off the coast of NSW tomorrow … and there are people on board that vessel that need to give evidence,” Ms McKay said on Wednesday.

About 57 crew members on Tuesday disembarked the ship and travelled to NSW hotels before being repatriated during the next three days on international charter flights.

A further 115 crew members from nine countries disembarked on Wednesday.

Of this group, 94 tested negative for coronavirus and were taken to either Sydney Airport or a hotel to await flights to their country of origin, NSW Police said in statement.

A total of 21 crew members who disembarked the ship have tested positive for COVID-19 and have been taken to hotels managed by NSW Health for a quarantine period of 14 days.

“Stringent protocols were maintained to ensure the movement of these individuals posed no risk to the public,” NSW Police said.

Commissioner Mick Fuller on Wednesday said Australian Border Force Commissioner Michael Outram had written to cruise ship company Carnival Australia directing the Ruby Princess to depart national waters by the end of Thursday.

“Nine individuals flew home last night, another 18 flying home today and the rest will fly home over the next two days,” Mr Fuller said.

NSW Health is monitoring the situation.

The ship’s captain is coronavirus-free and able to sail the vessel.

Most of the crew have remained in isolation on the ship and 190 of those on board had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Sunday night.

Another 12 seriously ill crew members infected with coronavirus have previously been taken to NSW hospitals.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

AFL hubs possible in all states: McLachlan

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan has floated quarantine hubs being set up in every state, declaring all options are being considered to restart the season.

rugby league

Call for cabinet approval to restart NRL

Australia's chief medical officer says sports like the NRL should require cabinet approval before resuming during the coronavirus pandemic.

rugby league

RLPA warns NRL return dates could change

The Rugby League Players Association says they are working towards a May 4 return to training and May 28 resumption of play but warns the dates could change.

rugby union

RA committee working toward July comp

Rugby Australia has set up a working committee to restart play in early July, while chief executive Raelene Castle remains in the crosshairs of former players.

soccer

A-League stays on hold, players frustrated

Former Socceroo Tommy Oar says the silence from A-League bosses has been "deafening" as the FFA concedes a resumption is unlikely until at least June.

news

health

Shrunken Vic parliament passes COVID laws

Victoria's parliament has passed legislation that will help the state government roll out emergency coronavirus measures.

sport

Australian rules football

AFL hubs possible in all states: McLachlan

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan has floated quarantine hubs being set up in every state, declaring all options are being considered to restart the season.

world

migration

Trump temporarily limits US immigration

An executive order temporarily suspending immigration into the United States during the coronavirus outbreak has been signed by President Donald Trump.