Rugby Australia CEO Raelene Castle says the coronavirus could have drastic effects on the code. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS

rugby union

Rugby Aust postpones media rights process

By Adrian Warren

March 17, 2020

2020-03-17 17:14:47

Rugby Australia CEO Raelene Castle says ongoing government restrictions imposed because of the coronavirus could put extreme financial pressure on her organisation and they have suspended their media rights process.

Castle revealed the last two weeks of the Super W competition have been postponed while she couldn’t guarantee the three home Tests in July would go ahead.

She says talks are ongoing between the SANZAAR nations about how a reworked Super Rugby competition might look later in the year, after it was suspended following last weekend’s games and if that wasn’t possible there was the option of a domestic tournament.

