Rugby Australia and RUPA reach pay deal

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Australian professional rugby players have agreed to a 60 per cent pay cut. Image by AP PHOTO

rugby union

Rugby Australia and RUPA reach pay deal

By Adrian Warren

April 20, 2020

2020-04-20 19:47:37

Professional rugby players will take an average 60 per cent salary cut but have called for a complete review of the code, after reaching a resolution on an interim pay deal on Monday.

The financial measures, reached after discussions started between Rugby Australia and the Rugby Union Players’ Association almost three weeks ago, have been secured for the next six months, or until competition can resume.

In a statement issued on Monday evening, RA said the agreement will result in Australia’s 192 professional rugby players taking an average 60 per cent cut through to September 30, unless competition resumes at an earlier date.

Should competition resume earlier, RA, the four Super Rugby teams, and RUPA will negotiate new terms.

All players received their full monthly payment in April, with the salary reduction to be amortised over the next five months.

RA has yet to determine when a mooted replacement competition for the suspended Super Rugby tournament will start.

The body suspended domestic competition until May 1, with an imminent announcement expected about it being extended beyond that date.,

RUPA said in a statement attention must now turn immediately to the long-term sustainability of the game and it believes in the need for transformation and root and branch reform of the code.

The minimum a player will earn is $1500 per fortnight from the Australian Government JobKeeper entitlement.

Up to six players have negotiated the opportunity to explore an opportunity for one period of six months, within the years 2021-23 in an overseas club competition. 

This will be managed with the Super Rugby teams and players will not be paid by Rugby Australia or their Super Rugby team while playing offshore.

RA CEO Raelene Castle thanked the players for their willingness to work with her organisation to reach an interim solution that will help them protect the long-term future of rugby in Australia.

“This has not been an easy discussion, but it has been a necessary one to ensure that we are able to emerge from the other side of this crisis in the best possible position for the game to move forward,” Castle said.

“It is important to note that these measures are a stop-gap, not a full-stop.

“We are deep into our planning to ensure we are able to navigate our way through this and be ready for competition to resume as soon as that is possible.”

“The players have been involved in this process and we look forward to continuing that work and seeing them back out on the field doing what they do best.”

RUPA and the member unions will be included in key discussions regarding rugby’s future structure, competition design and scheduling.

“Australia’s professional players will play a central role in the short–term preservation of the game by accepting a significant reduction in pay in order for necessary transformation to begin,” RUPA CEO and former Wallabies lock Justin Harrison said in a separate statement. 

“Immediate attention must now turn to the long-term sustainability of the game and this agreement allows the players to make a significant contribution to that.

“RUPA will work closely with the member unions to achieve this.

“RUPA believes in the need for transformation. This process has enabled a greater understanding of the need for root and branch reform of the game.”

Latest sport

rugby league

Greenberg falls on sword as NRL CEO

NRL boss Todd Greenberg has resigned with immediate effect as the game's chief executive, becoming the first big-name departure of the Peter V'landys era.

rugby union

Rugby Australia and RUPA reach pay deal

Rugby Australia and the Rugby Union Players' Association have reached an interim wages deal believed to involve at least a 60 per cent cut in player pay.

rugby league

NRL pushes on with return after Greenberg

The NRL still face a massive week in its attempts to return to the field during the coronavirus after Todd Greenberg's immediate departure as chief executive.

soccer

Players eager to finish A-League season

With the FFA"s update on the status of the suspended A-League season looming, players remain eager to play out the campaign despite multiple challenges.

cricket

CA transparency key in pay cuts: Hazlewood

Josh Hazlewood hopes Cricket Australia will be transparent as players prepare to take a pay cut and their employers continue complex negotiations.

news

politics

Turnbull says dumping was about power

Former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull says plutocrats contributed to his downfall in the top job because they couldn't control him.

sport

rugby league

Greenberg falls on sword as NRL CEO

NRL boss Todd Greenberg has resigned with immediate effect as the game's chief executive, becoming the first big-name departure of the Peter V'landys era.

world

health

People seek to resume work amid virus

Pressure is mounting on governments to ease lockdown restrictions, as people seek to return to nornality amid disrupted work, social and cultural activities.