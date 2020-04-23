Rugby Australia CEO Raelene Castle resigns

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Rugby Australia CEO Raelene Castle has announced her resignation from the role. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS

rugby union

Rugby Australia CEO Raelene Castle resigns

By Melissa Woods

April 23, 2020

2020-04-23 21:03:17

Embattled Rugby Australia chief executive officer Raelene Castle has fallen on her sword after being told she had lost the support of the board.

Castle brought to an end her tumultuous 2-1/2 year reign on Thursday night, handing in her resignation to RA chairman Paul McLean.

Completing one of the most brutal weeks in Australian sports management, Castle followed NRL boss Todd Greenberg out the door after a sustained attack on her leadership and an extraordinary call to arms from disgruntled former Wallabies captains.

A group of 10 former players, led by World Cup-winning captain Nick Farr-Jones, signed a letter calling for a change in RA’s administration.

A horror final year in charge included a costly legal battle following the sacking of superstar Israel Folau, a poor World Cup performance and fractured relationship with then Wallabies coach Michael Cheika PLUS the failure to reach agreement for a broadcast deal.

The code is in dire financial straits, looking at a $120 million loss in revenue if no rugby is played this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Castle said in a statement that she had been told RA needed “clear air”.

“I love rugby on every level and I will always love the code and the people I have had the honour of working with since I took this role,” Castle said.

“I made it clear to the board that I would stand up and take the flak and do everything possible to serve everyone’s best interests.

“In the last couple of hours, it has been made clear to me that the board believes my no longer being CEO would help give them the clear air they believe they need.

“The game is bigger than any one individual – so this evening I told the chair that I would resign from the role.

“I will do whatever is needed to ensure an orderly handover. I wish the code and everyone who loves rugby nothing but the best and I would like to thank the people I work with and the broader rugby community for their enormous support.”

Former Test hooker Phil Kearns, who was among the cohort to sign the captains’ plea, missed out on the role to Castle just over two years ago.

He said he has the business experience and financial backing to get RA back on track and resurrect the Wallabies to their former glory after slumping to No.7 in the world.

Castle met with Super Rugby chief executives on Thursday morning to plot their way through the competition shutdown and gave no hint she believed her time in the role was up.

She was however a late withdrawal from a meeting with the state chairmen to go over RA’s financial position.

Castle completed an interview with ABC TV prior to her resignation and said then she believed David Rennie would honour his contract to coach the Wallabies regardless of her situation.

“Ultimately he knows that things can change and I know he has a desperate desire to coach the Wallabies. He’s done a lot work and he’s excited about the young talent coming through,” she said.

“He will come here regardless of where I sit.”

Latest sport

rugby union

Rugby Australia CEO Raelene Castle resigns

Rugby Australia boss Raelene Castle has announced her resignation, bringing to an end a tumultuous tenure with the code.

rugby league

Nine calls NRL May 28 return into question

Nine Network says any claims that the NRL will definitely return on May 28 are premature while the RLPA maintains work needs to be done before play can resume.

Australian rules football

AFL hubs possible in all states: McLachlan

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan has floated quarantine hubs being set up in every state, declaring all options are being considered to restart the season.

rugby league

Call for cabinet approval to restart NRL

Australia's chief medical officer says sports like the NRL should require cabinet approval before resuming during the coronavirus pandemic.

rugby union

RA committee working toward July comp

Rugby Australia has set up a working committee to restart play in early July, while chief executive Raelene Castle remains in the crosshairs of former players.

news

health

NSW aged home facing 50 days of COVID-19

Anglicare's chief executive says its likely the organisation will be dealing with the impacts of a COVID-19 outbreak at one of its facilities for about 50 days.

sport

rugby league

Nine calls NRL May 28 return into question

Nine Network says any claims that the NRL will definitely return on May 28 are premature while the RLPA maintains work needs to be done before play can resume.

world

migration

Trump temporarily limits US immigration

An executive order temporarily suspending immigration into the United States during the coronavirus outbreak has been signed by President Donald Trump.