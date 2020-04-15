Rugby hiatus set to extend beyond May 1

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Australian rugby's coronavirus shutdown will continue into May. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

rugby union

Rugby hiatus set to extend beyond May 1

By Adrian Warren

April 15, 2020

2020-04-15 19:25:12

Rugby Australia is set to indefinitely extend their suspension of professional competitions beyond May 1, but already has several drawn up several models for rescheduled domestic and Test competitions.

There were no talks on Wednesday between RA and the Rugby Union Players Association over an interim pay deal, but the national body continues to plan for the resumption of the game.

A proposed domestic competition to replace the suspended Super Rugby tournament was scheduled to start on April 3, but was deferred to May 1, as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

“We are aware that (May 1) will most likely be moved out,” RA general manager of professional rugby services Ben Whitaker told AAP.

There are five and six team models for the competition to replace Super Rugby in Australia, with the Western Force and Japan’s Sunwolves potentially joining the four existing local franchises.

“Based on where we’re heading the Sunwolves will need to be based in Australia,” Whitaker said.

“Those discussions continue and we’ve been talking to the Western Force about them joining to create a five or six team competition.”

The three home Tests in June, two against Ireland and one with Fiji, look likely to be postponed, but there was a slight chance they could be rescheduled.

With northern hemisphere nations yet to decide when, or even if, their club and provincial season’s will resume, that adds another layer of complexity to firming up the Test calendar.

“It becomes difficult although there are ongoing discussions led by SANZAAR at the moment to talk about July and whatever options exist,” Whitaker said.

He added SANZAAR may have to look at playing Rugby Championship matches in November and early December if the pandemic didn’t allow the tournament to start on time in August.

Whitaker wouldn’t rule out the Wallabies’ three-match spring tour of Europe in November being sacrificed if the Rugby Championship wasn’t completed by then.

Rugby Championship options include a truncated competition of just one round, as happens in a World Cup year, or shifting all the Tests to one country.

“It’s a sort of worst case scenario,” Whitaker admitted.

“But if that was one way of getting rugby going in this country in an environment that’s also safe for the community … that’s a model we have drafted up.”

Latest sport

rugby union

Rugby hiatus set to extend beyond May 1

Rugby Australia have drafted a number of models for potentially rescheduled domestic and Test matches as they prepare to extend their coronavirus shutdown.

rugby league

Warriors unsure of flights to Aust for NRL

The Warriors still don't know if they will be granted government exemptions to fly to Australia for the NRL, just days before their planned trip.

rugby league

Exclusive NRL rights could boost Nine

The NRL, Nine Network, and Fox Sports will hold crucial crisis talks on Thursday as they attempt to forge ahead with plans to resume the league season in May.

Australian rules football

Adam Simpson warns against AFL coach cull

West Coast coach Adam Simpson has defended the role of AFL coaching panels that face drastic budget cuts in response to the COVID-19 shutdown.

virus diseases

Ricciardo will take pay cut: Renault boss

Australian F1 star Daniel Ricciardo will accept to cut his salary to help his Renault team through the coronavirus crisis, says team boss Cyril Abiteboul.

news

virus diseases

Barrister to lead Ruby Princess inquiry

An inquiry into the Ruby Princess, which is responsible for 19 coronavirus deaths, will look at the role of all agencies involved in the ship's disembarkation.

sport

rugby league

Warriors unsure of flights to Aust for NRL

The Warriors still don't know if they will be granted government exemptions to fly to Australia for the NRL, just days before their planned trip.

world

health

Trump halts WHO funding payments

US President Donald Trump has halted US payments to the World Health Organisation, claiming it failed to carry out its basic duty and must be held accountable.