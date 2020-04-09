Rugby pay agreement before next week

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Rugby Australia officials are confident a new pay deal for players will be made in coming days. Image by AP PHOTO

rugby union

Rugby pay agreement before next week

By Adrian Warren

April 9, 2020

2020-04-09 19:00:11

Rugby Australia remains confident an agreement over player pay cuts will be hammered out before next week.

No resolution was reached before the start of Easter, as planned discussions with the Rugby Union Players’ Association (RUPA) on Thursday were postponed, after a RA director fell ill.

Both sides are looking to advance the situation and will resume talks on Saturday morning.

RA are believed to have asked the players to take a 65 per cent pay cut until the end of September.

RUPA are still working their way through information-sharing and clarity on RA’s cash-flows, after last weekend receiving the details they had been asking for.

Players at three of the four Australian Super Rugby franchises are believed to be due payment shortly after the Easter break.

RA chief Raelene Castle has taken a 50 per cent pay cut and her executives, 30 per cent.

The cash-strapped governing body last week stood down 75 per cent of their non-player workforce, after announcing a $9.4 million loss.

Latest sport

rugby league

NRL season planned to restart on May 28

The Australian Rugby League Commission has announced they are planning to restart the NRL competition in late May.

rugby union

Rugby pay agreement before next week

No agreement has been reached on pay cuts for the nation's elite rugby players before Easter, but officials are confident a deal will be made before next week.

rugby league

NRL to fulfil obligations to Nine Network

The Nine Network has accused the NRL of mismanagement as the league plans to resume its coronavirus-disrupted season next month.

Australian rules football

AFL hubs could be 'cruise ships': GWS boss

GWS chairman Tony Shepherd says he is scared of the risks involved with creating quarantine hubs for AFL teams.

Australian rules football

Ex-AFL star Gilbert handed drugs ban

Former St Kilda defender Sam Gilbert has accepted a two-year ban for an anti-doping violation that occurred last year, after he had retired from the AFL.

news

health

NSW virus restrictions reviewed monthly

Authorities are promising to reassess COVID-19 shutdown measures across NSW at the end of each month as the premier urges people to stay home over Easter.

sport

rugby league

NRL season planned to restart on May 28

The Australian Rugby League Commission has announced they are planning to restart the NRL competition in late May.

world

politics

UK PM 'improving' in intensive care

UK finance minister Rishi Sunak says Prime Minister Boris Johnson's condition is improving and 'he has been sitting up in bed' in hospital.