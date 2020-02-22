Discover Australian Associated Press

Georgia say Russia is responsible for a cyberattack on the former soviet nation last year

Technology

Russia blamed for cyberattack on Georgia

By AAP

February 22, 2020

2020-02-22 09:33:14

Georgian authorities have accused Russia’s military intelligence of launching a large-scale cyberattack that targeted the government and private organisations with the goal of destabilising the ex-Soviet nation .

The United States and Britain also weighed in, strongly condemning the alleged action by Russia in October. A senior Russian diplomat dismissed the accusations.

Georgia’s Foreign Ministry said the October 28 cyberattack was “targeted at Georgia’s national security and intended to harm Georgian citizens and government structures by disrupting and paralysing the functionality of various organisations, causing anxiety among the general public.”

The attack was designed to hinder Georgia’s efforts to join the European Union and NATO, and “goes against international norms and principles”, the Foreign Ministry alleged.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blamed Russia’s GRU military intelligence for the attack. Pompeo said in a statement that the operation “directly affected the Georgian population, disrupted operations of several thousand Georgian government and privately run websites, and interrupted the broadcast of at least two major television stations.”

Pompeo described it as part of a “continuing pattern of reckless Russian GRU cyber-operations against a number of countries”.

“These operations aim to sow division, create insecurity, and undermine democratic institutions,” he added.

The Russian Foreign Ministry rejected the accusations as “unfounded and politically driven.”

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said “the GRU’s reckless and brazen campaign of cyberattacks against Georgia, a sovereign and independent nation, is totally unacceptable.”

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg also condemned the attack, saying the military alliance “continues to provide Georgia with strong political and practical support, including on cyber-defense.”

Agar hat-trick, Aussies dominate first T20

Ashton Agar has taken a hat-trick to help steer Australia to a dominant victory over South Africa in the T20 series-opener in Johannesburg.

India stun Aussies to start T20 World Cup

Australia's women's Twenty20 World Cup title defence is in danger following the opening night after losing to India by 17 runs at the Sydney Showground.

India stun Aussies to start T20 World Cup

Australia's women's Twenty20 World Cup title defence is in danger following an opening night after losing to India by 17 runs at the Sydney Showground.

Victorious Phoenix go second in A-League

The in-form Phoenix have climbed to second equal on the A-League standings with a 2-0 win over out-of-sorts Western United in a sodden Wellington.

Whincup to continue Supercars career

Seven-time Supercars champion Jamie Whincup has confirmed he will continue racing next year, as he prepares for the season-opening Adelaide 500.

Probe into fatal Vic train derailment

Investigations are continuing into the cause of a train derailment that killed the driver and pilot north of Melbourne.

Prince Harry, Meghan drop 'royal' brand

Prince Harry and Meghan's decision not to use the word "royal" in their branding follows weeks of talks between the couple and the royal family.