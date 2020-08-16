Discover Australian Associated Press

Russia may already have produced its first batch of COVID-19 vaccine. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Russia makes first vaccine batch: report

By AAP

August 16, 2020

2020-08-16 21:52:40

Health ministry officials say they have produced Russia’s first batch of vaccine for COVID-19 just hours after reporting the start of manufacturing, according to Interfax news agency.

Some scientists say they fear that with fast regulatory approval Moscow may be putting national prestige before safety amid the global race to develop a vaccine against the disease.

Russia has said the vaccine, the first for the coronavirus to go into production, will be rolled out by the end of this month.

Its approval comes before trials that would normally involve thousands of participants, commonly known as Phase III.

Such trials are usually considered essential precursors for a vaccine to secure regulatory approval.

The vaccine has been named Sputnik V in homage to the world’s first satellite launched by the Soviet Union.

President Vladimir Putin has assured the public that it is safe, adding that one of his daughters had taken it as a volunteer and felt good afterwards.

Moscow’s Gamaleya Institute, which developed the vaccine, said previously Russia would be producing about five million doses a month by December-January, Interfax said on Saturday.

