Russia to shut borders as infections rise

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Russia may close its borders from Monday amid tighter restrictions as the coronavirus takes hold. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Russia to shut borders as infections rise

By Christian Thiele

March 30, 2020

2020-03-30 08:30:12

Russia has announced plans to close its borders, as public spaces closed their doors in Moscow under measures aimed at slowing the spread of the new coronavirus.

The government is planning to completely close its borders from Monday, in a move that applies to all crossings, and affects trains, ships, cars and pedestrians.

It was unclear how long the measure will be in place. Some of Russia’s borders, such as with China, have already been closed for several weeks. 

Russia has so far reported relatively few cases of the novel coronavirus. However, the number of infections is rising rapidly and the country registered 1264 cases on Saturday.

Seven people have died after contracting the virus, three on Saturday alone.

Russians have been asked to stay at home for seven days starting on Monday in a bid to curb the outbreak.

Flights and rail connections abroad have already been suspended, and on Saturday, 600 Russians who were stuck in Ukraine were brought back to Moscow by train. 

Officials are now considering temporarily suspending all flights and trains nationwide, state news outlet RIA Novosti reported, citing sources.

Moscow’s shopping centres, restaurants and larger parks closed on Saturday under measures set to last at least a week, in a move the likes of which have not been seen since the end of World War II.

There were fewer people travelling on the underground, by bus or on the streets in the country’s capital and largest city although the spring-like weather tempted many people out into the fresh air. 

Many of those people were failing to maintain a two-metre distance from one another, Melita Vujnovic, the World Health Organization’s representative to the Russian Federation said in remarks to TASS, the state-run news agency. 

“I just travelled through Moscow and what I saw was painful,” Vujnovic said.

Many countries have advised citizens to stay two metres away from each other to avoid spreading the highly-infectious virus.

Experts were spraying pavements and streets in Moscow with disinfectant to prevent the virus from spreading.  

