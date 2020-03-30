Russia to shut borders as infections rise

Russia has announced plans to close its borders, as public spaces closed their doors in Moscow under measures aimed at slowing the spread of the new coronavirus.

The government is planning to completely close its borders from Monday, in a move that applies to all crossings, and affects trains, ships, cars and pedestrians.

It was unclear how long the measure will be in place. Some of Russia’s borders, such as with China, have already been closed for several weeks.

Russia has so far reported relatively few cases of the novel coronavirus. However, the number of infections is rising rapidly and the country registered 1264 cases on Saturday.

Seven people have died after contracting the virus, three on Saturday alone.

Russians have been asked to stay at home for seven days starting on Monday in a bid to curb the outbreak.

Flights and rail connections abroad have already been suspended, and on Saturday, 600 Russians who were stuck in Ukraine were brought back to Moscow by train.

Officials are now considering temporarily suspending all flights and trains nationwide, state news outlet RIA Novosti reported, citing sources.

Moscow’s shopping centres, restaurants and larger parks closed on Saturday under measures set to last at least a week, in a move the likes of which have not been seen since the end of World War II.

There were fewer people travelling on the underground, by bus or on the streets in the country’s capital and largest city although the spring-like weather tempted many people out into the fresh air.

Many of those people were failing to maintain a two-metre distance from one another, Melita Vujnovic, the World Health Organization’s representative to the Russian Federation said in remarks to TASS, the state-run news agency.

“I just travelled through Moscow and what I saw was painful,” Vujnovic said.

Many countries have advised citizens to stay two metres away from each other to avoid spreading the highly-infectious virus.

Experts were spraying pavements and streets in Moscow with disinfectant to prevent the virus from spreading.