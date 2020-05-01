Discover Australian Associated Press

Russia's nationwide case tally now stands at 106,498, according to authorities. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Russia virus cases surge past 100,000

By AAP

May 1, 2020

2020-05-01 18:09:36

Russia’s nationwide tally of confirmed coronavirus cases has surged past the 100,000 mark after a record daily rise in new cases, days after President Vladimir Putin warned the peak of the outbreak was yet to come.

Russia has been on lockdown since Putin announced the closure of most public spaces in late March.

It this week overtook China and Iran in the number of confirmed cases. 

Though Russia is rising up the table of nations with the highest number of confirmed cases, it has so far recorded far fewer deaths relative to many of the most hard-hit countries.

Russia’s nationwide case tally was now 106,498, the country’s coronavirus crisis response centre said on Thursday.

It said 101 people diagnosed with the novel coronavirus had died in the past 24 hours. That means the official overall death toll now stands at 1073 people.

Authorities began recording a sharp rise in cases this month after registering much lower case numbers than other countries in the early stages of the outbreak.

Russia is now in its fifth week of a lockdown that, together with the collapse of oil prices, has put the economy on course for a four per cent to six per cent contraction, according to the central bank.

Putin, addressing the nation on television on Tuesday, said the lockdown measures would have to be rolled over for another two weeks.

Neighbouring Ukraine reached 10,000 coronavirus cases on Thursday as Health Minister Maksym Stepanov urged the public to be patient and not violate lockdown measures that have kept the country’s death toll far lower than in much of western Europe.

The government shut businesses such as cafes, restaurants, markets and cinemas last month, closed its borders to foreign citizens and shut down almost all air and rail travel, causing a spike in job losses.

Anger at the lockdown led to hundreds of businessmen protesting near the government building on Wednesday, while Stepanov also said more people were ignoring a ban on visiting parks.

Stepanov told a televised briefing that 261 people had died from COVID-19.

