There have been almost 3000 coronavirus deaths in Russia, with the number of cases passing 300,000. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Russian coronavirus cases passes 300,000

By AAP

May 21, 2020

2020-05-21 19:24:25

Russia’s coronavirus caseload surpassed 300,000 on Wednesday, with about a third of those patients currently in hospital, authorities said.

Russia has more than 90,000 hospital beds occupied by coronavirus patients, with more than 2,000 of those patients using ventilators, state news agency TASS reported, citing Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova.

“The mortality rate from Covid-19 in Russia is currently 0.95 per cent, significantly lower than in the world as a whole,” Golikova said, explaining that experts were working to figure out why Russia’s rate has been so low.

Russia has adamantly denied Western media reports that have accused the country of having under-reported its death toll.

The country has recorded 2,972 deaths directly linked with the novel coronavirus, according to a federal monitoring service.

Russia’s total caseload rose by 8,764 on Wednesday from the previous day to 308,705, a rise of about three per cent.

Senior officials have been noting a declining infection rate in the past week and a half as they seek to lift lockdown measures that have devastated the country’s economy.

Russia has the world’s second highest coronavirus caseload behind that of the United States. Brazil is third, according to comparative data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

