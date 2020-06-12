Russian mayor charged over spill response

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
About 21,000 tonnes of diesel leaked into rivers and subsoil from a power station in Norilsk. Image by AP PHOTO

Environment

Russian mayor charged over spill response

By AAP

June 12, 2020

2020-06-12 22:03:33

Russian authorities have charged the head of the remote Arctic city of Norilsk with criminal negligence over what investigators say was his bungled response to a major environmental disaster.

About 21,000 tonnes of diesel leaked into rivers and subsoil on May 29 from a power station in Norilsk, an incident that Greenpeace has compared to the 1989 Exxon Valdez oil spill off Alaska.

In a statement on Thursday, the Investigative Committee, which handles probes into major crimes said Rinat Akhmetchin, said the mayor had failed to co-ordinate and organise emergency measures to contain and control fallout from the spill.

The charges, which could see the mayor jailed for up to six months if found guilty, come a day after investigators arrested three managers at the power station involved in the spill.

They are suspected of having continued to use an unsafe fuel storage tank that had needed repairs since 2018.

President Vladimir Putin last week chided Norilsk Nickel over the leak and scolded the region’s governor after he said authorities had only learned of the disaster from social media two days after it happened.

Norilsk, a remote city of 180,000 situated 300km inside the Arctic Circle, is built around Norilsk Nickel , the world’s leading nickel and palladium producer.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Cats smash AFL rival Hawks in Geelong

Geelong have smashed AFL rivals Hawthorn by 61 points after kicking nine goals to one in the second-half at GMHBA Stadium on Friday night.

rugby league

Unbeaten Eels off to best start since 1986

Parramatta are off to their best start to an NRL season in 34 years after coming back to defeat Penrith 16-10 at Bankwest Stadium.

Australian rules football

Blues keen to deliver against Demons

Carlton and Melbourne are both keen to get off the mark when they clash on Saturday, with David Teague saying the Blues must compete "for longer" in games.

Australian rules football

Melbourne duo banned for AFL virus breach

Two Melbourne players have been banned for breaking AFL coronavirus protocols.

rugby league

Full crowds possible by August: V'landys

With federal government on Friday allowing sports stadiums to operate at 25 per cent capacity from July 1, the NRL are targeting August for a full re-opening.

news

virus diseases

Sydney protests Aboriginal custody deaths

People have gathered in Sydney to protest Aboriginal deaths in custody, after the premier asked people not to put police in a difficult position by rallying.

sport

Australian rules football

Cats smash AFL rival Hawks in Geelong

Geelong have smashed AFL rivals Hawthorn by 61 points after kicking nine goals to one in the second-half at GMHBA Stadium on Friday night.

world

virus diseases

Second coronavirus wave feared after demos

European officials have warned of a second wave of coronavirus infections across the continent as spikes were reported in South Korea and India.