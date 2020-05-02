Russian PM Mishustin diagnosed with virus

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin says he has tested positive for COVID-19. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Russian PM Mishustin diagnosed with virus

By Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber

May 2, 2020

2020-05-02 04:12:34

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has told President Vladimir Putin that he had been diagnosed with the coronavirus and was temporarily stepping down to recover.

Mishustin, 54, suggested that First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov serve as acting prime minister in his absence. Putin, who appointed Mishustin in January, supported the proposal.

Mishustin, who has been one of the main co-ordinators of Russia’s response to the coronavirus, is the first high-ranking Russian official to publicly say they have the virus.

He broke the news hours after the number of confirmed cases of the virus in Russia surged past the 100,000 mark.

Mishustin told Putin about his diagnosis during a televised video conference.

“I have found out that the coronavirus tests I had done returned with a positive result,” Mishustin said. “I need to self-isolate, and follow doctors’ instructions. This is necessary for the safety of my colleagues.”

Mishustin said he would remain in contact with members of the government and Putin by phone and video conference despite his condition.

Putin told Mishustin to call him as soon as he reached hospital and wished him a speedy recovery.

Mishustin’s fate showed that anyone could contract the virus, Putin added.

Russia’s tally of confirmed coronavirus cases passed the 100,000 mark earlier on Thursday after a record daily rise in new infections.

Russia this week overtook China and Iran in the number of confirmed cases arising from the global pandemic.

Russia has so far reported 1073 coronavirus-related deaths, a figure far lower than many of the hardest-hit countries however.

Putin has warned the peak of the outbreak has yet to come, and the authorities have said there could be a new spike in cases if the population flouts lockdown measures during public holidays in early May.

The world’s largest country by territory, Russia has been on lockdown since Putin announced the closure of most public spaces in late March to limit the scope for the virus to spread.

Putin and the cabinet have been holding remote meetings to avoid contact.

Latest sport

rugby league

Cowboys thankful for Qld Premier's call

North Queensland football boss Peter Parr admits his NRL club had endured an "uncomfortable" waiting game before being cleared to train and play on home soil.

rugby league

Warriors and Queensland on track for NRL

Queensland NRL teams will be able to train in their home state while the Warriors have also committed to flying to Australia once granted government approval.

rugby league

NRL start not in doubt with training delay

NRL players have agreed to attend a biosecurity education session on Monday, but have given no assurances over their resumption to training.

Australian rules football

AFL season reboot plans still unclear

The AFL will weigh up recommendations from Friday's national cabinet meeting to decide how the league restarts amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

rugby union

Brumbies coach backs Super shake-up

Brumbies coach Dan McKellar has put his support behind a new-look trans-Tasman Super Rugby competition "with an Asian and Pacific feel".

news

virus diseases

Vic govt bid to entertain people at home

While Victorians continue under strict social distancing restrictions, a state-run entertainment website is an attempt at having a laugh in dark times.

sport

rugby league

Cowboys thankful for Qld Premier's call

North Queensland football boss Peter Parr admits his NRL club had endured an "uncomfortable" waiting game before being cleared to train and play on home soil.

world

economy, business and finance

Parts of world reopen as virus toll rises

The COVID-19 toll continues to rise but parts of the world are slowly reopening to start the job of reviving economies that have been shattered by the pandemic.