Russia’s coronavirus cases pass 250,000

Russia’s coronavirus caseload has surpassed 250,000, the world’s second-highest total behind the United States, according to comparative data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Russia reported a rise of 9974 compared with the previous day, the first time in nearly two weeks that the daily growth has been lower than 10,000.

Russia’s caseload had risen dramatically in the past month and a half, from about 2700 registered cases on April 1.

Amid an apparent plateau in the infection rate, senior officials are now seeking to lift quarantine restrictions that have devastated the economy.

Russian domestic economic activities have declined by about one-third since lockdown quarantine measures were widely imposed in late March, according to federal government statistics reported last week.

Russian President Vladimir Putin lifted restrictions on allowing the general public to go to work this week, delegating to regional officials the responsibility of determining when to lift stricter quarantine measures at the local level.

The capital, Moscow, and its surrounding region, which have reported about half of the caseload, have a lockdown in place until the end of this month, with residents advised to stay at home unless absolutely necessary.

Russia’s prime minister, culture minister and construction minister, as well as Putin’s spokesperson, have reported they have contracted the virus.