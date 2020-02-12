Ryder ready for Saints AFL pre-season tilt

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Paddy Ryder is one of five key recruits for St Kilda leading into the new AFL season. Image by Michael Dodge/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

Ryder ready for Saints AFL pre-season tilt

By Shayne Hope

February 12, 2020

2020-02-12 12:52:04

Paddy Ryder will make his St Kilda debut during the AFL pre-season series as the Saints prepare to suit up all five new recruits from last year’s boom trade period.

Ryder, Brad Hill, Zak Jones, Dougal Howard and Dan Butler will all pull on their new colours for the first time this month.

Former Essendon and Port Adelaide big man Ryder has been battling knee soreness, however, his availability for the pre-season opener against Hawthorn on February 20 means the Saints will get an early look at their new ruck combination.

The 31-year-old former All-Australian has shed about seven kilograms over summer in a bid to maintain his trademark leap and athleticism and will line up in tandem with developing tall Rowan Marshall.

The duo is being geared towards a 50-50 split on ruck duties this season and will spend time in attack alongside last year’s leading goal kicker Tim Membrey.

“We think the combination is going to be a weapon for us,” coach Brett Ratten told SEN on Wednesday.

“They’re different ruckmen, too. It’s not like you come up against one and then the other one is pretty similar.

“Paddy is a leaper and Rowan uses his body, and they’re very different in the way they go about it.

“The variety and the pressure that we can put on opposition ruckmen around the footy will help our midfielders get first access to the footy.”

Ryder and Hill (corked leg) will sit out of Thursday’s intra-club hit-out at Moorabbin, as will Dan Hannebery.

But all three are expected to see enough pre-season action to ensure they are ready to go in round one, when the Saints take on North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium.

Injury woes meant Hannebery managed just five games last year in a disappointing first season with the Saints after a high-profile switch from Sydney.

A freak foot injury during the off-season was a setback to the midfielder’s summer training program, and he will miss the Hawks clash next week as he continues to build his fitness base.

“He looks like he just needs a few games under his belt,” Ratten said.

“We’ll give him a good run at it and hopefully he’s right to go for round one.”

Ratten said St Kilda had 39 of a possible 45 players available to play in the intra-club game in a positive sign ahead of the season proper.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Ryder ready for Saints AFL pre-season tilt

Former Port Adelaide star Paddy Ryder will be a headline act when St Kilda unleash their string of new recruits during the AFL pre-season series this month.

soccer

Glory owner in talks to sell A-League club

Perth Glory owner Tony Sage has confirmed he's on his way to England to finalise the sale of the A-League club to a London-based investment group.

rugby league

Graham backs Morris for Sharks' No.1 role

Cronulla skipper Wade Graham has backed Josh Morris to fill the fullback role in the absence of injured duo Matt Moylan and Josh Dugan.

tennis

Australia draw Belgium, Belarus in Fed Cup

Last year's runners-up Australia have been drawn against Belgium and Belarus in the 2020 Fed Cup Finals to be played in April.

National Basketball Association (North American Professional)

Dallas Mavericks cut 'class act' Broekhoff

Ryan Broekhoff received praise from fellow Australian Joe Ingles after news broke the Dallas Mavericks had axed the Victorian sharpshooter.

news

crime, law and justice

Sampieri jailed for life over Kogarah rape

Anthony Sampieri has been jailed for life for the rape of a seven-year-old girl inside a Sydney dance studio.

sport

soccer

Glory owner in talks to sell A-League club

Perth Glory owner Tony Sage has confirmed he's on his way to England to finalise the sale of the A-League club to a London-based investment group.

world

politics

Sanders leads, Biden lags in New Hampshire

Bernie Sanders has taken an early lead in New Hampshire's Democratic presidential primary, with early results showing him at almost 29 per cent.