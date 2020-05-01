S.Africa reports largest daily virus rise

South Africa has had its highest daily increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases, health authorities say.

The significant rise in infections came despite stringent lockdown measures that were implemented on March 26.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Wednesday confirmed the total number of patients with coronavirus had reached 5,350 – a rise of 354 cases or 73 per cent from Tuesday.

“While this is well noted, the interpretation of the rate of spread is more reasonably assessed by studying trends over time,” Mkhize said.

The same 24-hour period also saw a record 11,630 COVID-19 tests being conducted, he said.

South Africa’s lockdown measures instructed people to stay at home unless they needed essential services, such as going to the supermarkets or accessing medical services.

Jogging and dog walking had been prohibited while the sale of alcohol and cigarettes was also banned to improve social distancing.

Despite the strict measures, South Africa has recorded 103 deaths due to COIVD-19 and has the highest number of confirmed cases in Africa.

Africa’s second-largest economic power is due to gradually ease its lockdown restrictions on Friday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said earlier in April that while the nationwide lockdown was effective in containing the virus, “it cannot be sustained indefinitely”.