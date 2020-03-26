Discover Australian Associated Press

Shoppers stock up on groceries before South Africa goes into lockdown on Friday. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

Health

S.Africa’s virus cases jump above 700

By AAP

March 26, 2020

2020-03-26 19:49:42

South Africa’s coronavirus cases have jumped again to 709 as the country with the most cases in Africa prepares to go into lockdown first thing on Friday.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced the new number on state television and pointed out a worrying cluster of cases in Free State province among attendees of a church gathering where five cases were reported.

All were in people who had recently travelled abroad.

Cases across Africa are now well above 2400. With Libya announcing its first case, 44 of the continent’s 54 countries now have the virus.

Those that have not recorded cases are Mali, Guinea-Bissau, Sierra Leone, South Sudan, Burundi, Malawi, Botswana, Comoros, Lesotho and Sao Tome and Principe, according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Some have the most fragile health systems on the continent.

Congo became the latest country to close its borders while reporting its third death. The sprawling nation has one of Africa’s weakest health systems and has been battling another global health emergency, a deadly Ebola virus outbreak in the east.

While that outbreak now appears to be within days of being declared over, Congo also faces a large measles outbreak.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.

For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

